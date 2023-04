Oleh Nikolenko, speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, criticised the French channel France 24 for a story from the occupied territory of Ukraine about the training of the Russian military.Source: European Pravda , Nikolenko's post on Twitter Quote: "The France 24 report on Russian troops preparing to kill Ukrainian people is [a] disgrace to journalism. Going to occupied territories without Ukraine's consent violates Ukrainian legislation, and those who participate in such actions will be held accountable by the law," he said.Background: Thefighting an aggressive war against Ukraine.As a result, the TV channel removed the story without mentioning that the Russian military is carrying out illegal aggression against Ukraine. Instead, in the material,One of the heroes of the story also said that he "defends the history" of his country with dignity. Another Russian soldier said that he was not afraid of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops. France 24 deleted the controversial story , and the Ukrainian ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, reacted to the channel's material, which contained elements of Russian propaganda.