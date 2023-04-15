The Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has escaped unhurt after he was apparently targeted by an explosive device on Saturday morning. It comesKishida was safely evacuated after the incident, while a suspect - named by Japanese media as Ryuji Kimura,, reports said.when a device exploded.he was due to start his speech. He was shielded by security personnel, while a video clip appeared to show a fisherman tussling with the suspect.Kishida was seen standing with his back to the crowd in TV footage. When. The camera quickly switched to the crowd as several people, including uniformed and plainclothes police officers, converged on the suspect, who was wearing a white surgical mask and holding what appeared to be a long silver tube.As they collapsed on top of the man and. The crowd scattered in panic as police dragged the man away.The explosion sent out plumes of white smoke. Footage and photos from the scene showedJapan's public broadcaster NHK saidin the attack, and Kishida was taken to the Wakayama prefectural police headquarters.When he resumed his campaign speeches, Kishida said:at the previous speech venue. I am sorry for causing concern to many people. We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry on together."Parliamentary byelections and local elections are being held in Japan later this month.The incidentin the western city of Nara. The assassination shocked Japan, where gun crime is rare. An investigation found serious flaws in Abe's security and led to heightened security around politicians and other public figures.Saturday's attackand culminating in a leaders' summit in Hiroshima in May.Isao Itabashi, an anti-terrorism expert at the Council for Public Policy, told NHK: "The fact that an incident like this happened at this time must be taken seriously."Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, refused to comment on the suspect's possible motive, telling reporters that a police investigation was under way.Matsuno said: "Elections are the core of democracy and we should never tolerate threats or obstruction by violence, and I believe [continuing on with his campaign schedule] was the prime minister's judgment in that context."One witness said some people in the crowd panicked after they realised what was unfolding. She told NHK: "I ran frantically, and then 10 or so seconds later, there was a loud sound and my child started crying. I was stunned. My heart is still racing."Another said he heard screams and saw someone, believed to be Kimura, being apprehended shortly before the device exploded.A man at the scene told NHK:', so everyone started dispersing fast. And then, about 10 seconds after the culprit was captured, there was a blast."