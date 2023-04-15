© Unknown



"Of course the prosecutor of the ICC does not, whatever affection and regard I may have for my dear friends in Ukraine - has no special affinity to any particular country. We're not a party to any hostilities. We have an affinity to legality. We have an affinity and commitment to the rule of law."

ICC's Khan inspires "sighs of relief in Jerusalem," support from the US

"There has been no significant progress or measures taken, the investigation [into Israeli atrocities] is not a priority for the office of the prosecutor, and no cases have been brought yet. Every time the issue is raised before Khan, he never takes a position, and there's never been a statement."

"In Palestine civilians have been transferred for decades, it's the most over documented situation of war crimes in history. Palestine should be the final benchmark for the credibility of the court."

"This decision reinforces the perception that these institutions set up in the West and by the West are just instruments for the West's political agenda."

"This was clearly a political decision - there's really no other way it can be interpreted. It gave the US and their allies a get out of jail free card."

"In the weeks after 24 February [2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine], the [International Criminal] court has been flooded with cash and secondments."

"In the messaging around the various pledges that were made, states were not always that careful, and they often made the link between their contribution and Ukraine, thus creating this perception of politicization or selectivity in the court's work."

Washington, London pave the path for the ICC's Khan

"Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian regime to be held accountable for the numerous acts of war, aggression, and human rights abuses that have been conducted under his watch."

Four government-guided junkets to Ukraine

By that point, Zelensky's government had outlawed 13 opposition parties, jailed his main presidential rival, shut down all critical media, banned the Russian patriarchate of the Orthodox Church and was on its way to arresting its top priest. Kiev was also disappearing and torturing political opponents and human rights advocates as part of an assassination campaign targeting Ukrainian officials accused of collaborating with Russia. Neo-Nazi militants had even videotaped themselves executing suspected Russian sympathizers.

Bring Back Our Girls 2.o

Khan relies on State Department-sponsored research for "home run pitch"

"I was on the phone with the New York Times on Friday - the folks who did the big Bucha investigation, and they were like, basically, 'Hey, we want to win a Pulitzer Prize on Bucha. We think it's weird that Khan charged [the transfer of youth] and didn't charge Bucha.' And I said, 'It would have been the worst thing imaginable.'"

"If Khan had charged Bucha, it would have been catastrophic, because he would have been telegraphing weakness to the Russians. Because Bucha is a massacre. But it doesn't mean that it is Rome Statute-level in terms of intentional systematic and command-and-control orders. To do that, you need the forensics... ballistics, you need the communications. And there's no evidence the ICC has that."

"Khan started with a home run pitch, and basically said, we're charging Putin on his own statements in a prima facie evidence-proof [case] on a conservative set of indictments. The transfer and deportation was lowball, he didn't charge first degree murder.



"For the New York Times, they're not going to be happy until Bucha gets charged with all the glitz of an ICC indictment. But [Khan would] be basically saying to Putin: 'go throw a lieutenant colonel from the paratroopers out the window and you're cool.'"

The Clooney connection: Khan collaborates with Hollywood humanitarian interventionists

"Could it be that thousands of children are being forcibly deported to Russia? Could it be that teenage girls are being raped in the street in front of their family and their neighbors? ...Unfortunately, the answer is yes."

"a giant [who has] been willing to speak up even though many would rather [she] quietened down...[her] refusal to be muzzled must inspire us not to be muzzled [and her] refusal to lose hope must inspire us to march forward."

ICC undercuts negotiations with indictment timed for London donor conference

"Khan made his dramatic move against the Russian president last week ahead of a conference in London co-hosted by the UK and the Dutch government aimed at raising cash to fund the ICC's war crimes investigatory work inside Ukraine."

