Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie sent letters Monday to senior Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine officials, letting them know the House Judiciary Committee will be investigating allegations the Biden administration interfered in the FDA's authorization and licensure of the COVID-19 vaccines.Gruber serves as the Vice President of Public Health and Regulatory Science at the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative. Philip Krause sits on the Board of Directors of Mesoblast, Inc. Gruber had been with the FDA for 32 years and Krause had worked at the agency for over a decade."The Committee on the Judiciary is investigating allegations that the Biden Administration interfered in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization and licensure of the COVID-19 vaccines," Massie wrote in the letter to the FDA."Congress has an obligation to examine these facts to understand the sufficiency of existing federal statutes and to assess the Executive Branch's execution of these statutes. Pursuant to the Rules of the House of Representatives, the Committee on the Judiciary has jurisdiction to conduct oversight of matters concerning 'civil liberties' and 'administrative practice and procedures' to inform potential legislative reforms," Massie added.The Caller contacted the FDA, Mesoblast, Inc. and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative about the letters, to which they did not immediately respond.