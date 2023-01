Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.The data was early and had many limitations, but several advisers told CNN that they were concerned about a lack of transparency.US taxpayers spent nearly $5 billion on the new booster, which has been given to more than 48.2 million people in the US.At a meeting of this FDA advisory group in June and a meeting in September of a panel that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the experts were presented with reams of information indicating that the new vaccine worked better than the one already on shelves, according to a review of videos and transcripts of those meetings and slide presentations made by Moderna, CDC and FDA officials.That data - called immunogenicity data - was based on blood work done on study participants to assess how well each vaccine elicited antibodies that fight off the Omicron strain of the virus that causes Covid-19.This infection data was far from complete. The number of study subjects who became infected was very small, and both the patients and the researchers were aware of who was getting the original shot and who was getting the new booster.The six FDA and CDC advisers interviewed by CNN said that this infection data wouldn't have changed how they voted, because the data had such limitations, but it still should have been presented to them."There should always be full transparency," said Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and acting chair of the FDA advisers' group. "These data should not be dismissed. They are early, but they indicate that we need to look at them and see what their value is."Dr. Pablo Sanchez, a member of the CDC's panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said that if the data "was looked at as part of the study, it should have been presented to the advisers prior to their decision."The FDA and the CDC convene their advisory board meetings and make presentations to the advisers. At last year's meetings, Moderna executives made presentations, as well. The advisers then make their recommendations to the agencies, and the agencies decide whether to authorize the shots and recommend them to the public.Moderna spokesman Christopher Ridley said in an email to CNN that the company shared the infection data with the FDA and posted the study manuscript before the agency's panel meeting in June "in response to requests that we share an update from the ongoing study."That study preprint was posted online June 25, three days before the FDA advisers met."Numerous studies support the finding that the COVID-19 vaccines remain the best defense against the most devastating consequences of COVID-19 such as hospitalization and death, and that the updated vaccines may help provide better protection against the currently circulating variants," Felberbaum wrote.He added that "throughout the pandemic, the FDA has remained as transparent as possible regarding its processes and decision-making regarding the COVID-19 vaccines" and that Moderna could have chosen to present the data at the FDA advisory committee meeting.Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokeswoman, said that "due to the many limitations involving this clinical data, it was not featured" in the CDC's advisory committee discussion.