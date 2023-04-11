The bank branch manager mauled by his celebrity chef neighbour's unchained pit bull has died in hospital after spending more than a month in a coma.The dog pounced on victim Mohamed Moheb Al-Mawi as he and his son returned to their home in Sheikh Zayed City, in Egypt's Greater Cairo Area, on February 27.The pit bull severed some of his nerves and tendons in the vicious attack, which was only stopped when his son managed to restrain the dog and free him.Mohamed, 42, was taken to Dar Al Fouad Hospital in 6th of October City, where surgeons transferred nerves from his foot to his arm in an emergency operation.In the operating theatre, his heart reportedly stopped for 30 minutes.It started beating again after the surgeons gave him electrical cardioversion, but Mohamed fell into a coma.Local media reported that he passed away in the ICU on April 9 from a cardiac arrest.The pit bull that attacked Mohamed reportedly belongs to celebrity chef Amira Shanab, who presents a popular cooking programme on Egyptian TV.Her husband is reportedly in custody on charges of manslaughter and negligence.Shanab's husband reportedly claimed at the time that Mohamed had brought the attack upon himself by poking the legally-owned dog with a stick.Mohamed's funeral was held in Sheikh Zayed City on April 10, after which he was laid to rest at the family cemetery in 6th of October City.A little girl was left in intensive care after a pair of ravenous dogs jumped over a fence and mauled her.Paramedics rushed the youngster to hospital in serious condition after the attack in Woodridge, a suburb of Australia's Queensland on Monday at around 4.30pm.