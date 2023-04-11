mmmmmmm
Five friends died while their companion was hospitalized after lightning struck them in Digos City, Davao del Sur on Sunday.

Four of the victims died instantly. Three of them were identified as Jeramae Cartagena, Hersalia Gabrielle and Jonmel Galicia.

Another victim, identified as Joy Villocino, was declared dead on arrival at the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital, where their friend Clarence Cate Chatto is undergoing treatment.

Police said the group was on their way home from a picnic at Camp Madeger in Barangay Binaton when they encountered thunderstorms along the way.