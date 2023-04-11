Earth Changes
Lightning strike kills 5 in Davao del Sur, Philippines
The Philippine Star
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 08:50 UTC
Four of the victims died instantly. Three of them were identified as Jeramae Cartagena, Hersalia Gabrielle and Jonmel Galicia.
Another victim, identified as Joy Villocino, was declared dead on arrival at the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital, where their friend Clarence Cate Chatto is undergoing treatment.
Police said the group was on their way home from a picnic at Camp Madeger in Barangay Binaton when they encountered thunderstorms along the way.
"Based on our data on the financing of different 'Islamic State' terrorist units by private individuals, we have established that this money comes from 40 countries, including some G20 member-states."
~ VVP speaking to international media at the G20 Summit in Antalya, Turkey, on 16 November 2015
A Senior Meteorologist in the office called it first. At 8:55 p.m., National Weather Service Meteorologist Fred Glass wrote to broadcast...
After missing a court hearing on April 6, a warrant was issued for her arrest — three days before she allegedly went on to commit murder. The...
"God is spirit , and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth .” John 4-24 The worlds first "transgender" clinic, the Institute of...
Yeh! And we (for those that succumb to the mind control) the larger than life parodies of women, dressed up with rainbow hair wigs and makeup that...
World’s a rigged stage. Many people don’t have a clue what it really is or how it really works. 25 Years After ‘Disappearing’ Tibetan Panchen...