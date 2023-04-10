mmmmmmmm
Disruptions due to flooding ongoing across Maranhao State, Brazil as of early April 9. Thousands displaced; casualties reported.

Event

Heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding and damage across parts of Maranhao State as of early April 9. The floods have especially affected communities near Trizidela do Vale. Around 7,700 people were reportedly displaced, and 35,900 were affected by rising levels of water following heavy rainfall. Six casualties have been reported.

This is the second heavy flooding episode in Maranhao following a similar event in late March.



The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) has issued orange (the middle level on a three-tier scale) heavy rainfall warnings for most of the coastline, including the states of Para, Marahao, Piaui, Ceara, Rio Grande de Norte, Paraiba and Pernambuco in the North, as well as the states of Rio de Janeiro, Espirito Santo, Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo in the South, through the remainder of April 9.

Further downpours are likely during the remainder of the monsoon season through April 2023. Additional rainfall will likely lead to further rise in river levels and could trigger flooding in areas where the ground is saturated. Power outages and damage to infrastructure are likely. Increased security is likely ahead of the president's visit on April 9.