One tourist was killed and five others were wounded in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack on Friday, Israeli authorities said.Israeli authorities saidThree of them, including a 17-year-old, were moderately injured, while two had light injuries, a rescue service said.An Israeli security sourceA police officer who was nearby arrived at the scene to find several people wounded and an overturned car near a popular Tel Aviv promenade., police said.The car had veered off the street near a popular bike and walking path along the beach. Reuters video from shortly after the incident showed a white car upside down on the grass of a park. Police cordoned off the area that was brimming with emergency responders.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed police "to mobilize all reserve border police units and has directed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to mobilize additional forces to confront the terror attacks," his office said.Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said all the victims in the Tel Aviv attack were tourists.