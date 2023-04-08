A dead whale appeared to washed ashore near San Leandro Marina Park Friday.NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger flew over the area and captured it near the San Leandro Marina. A group of people were seen gathered around it taking pictures.The Marine Mammal Center told NBC Bay Area that their team was alerted Friday afternoon by the California Academy of Sciences of a dead gray whale that was floating offshore in San Leandro. Officials added that group of their experts plan to respond to the dead whale "depending on tidal patterns and location accessibility."