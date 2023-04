The US banking system is broken, stresses The Asia Times . That doesn't portend more high-profile failures like Credit Suisse. The central banks will keep moribund institutions on life support.But the era of dollar-based reserves and floating exchange rates that began on August 15, 1971, when the US severed the link between the dollar and gold, is coming to an end.And the geopolitical consequences will be enormous.with advantage to China's yuan as a competitor to the dollar.Gold, the "barbarous relic" abhorred by John Maynard Keynes, will play a bigger role because the dollar banking system is dysfunctional, and no other currency — surely not the tightly-controlled yuan — can replace it. Now at an all-time record price of US$2,000 an ounce, gold is likely to rise further.The greatest danger to dollar hegemony and the strategic power that it imparts to Washington is not China's ambition to expand the international role of the yuan.when banks levered up trillions of dollars of dodgy assets based on "liar's loans" to homeowners. Fifteen years ago, the credit quality of the banking system was rotten and leverage was out of control.America's chronic current account deficits of the past 30 years amount to an exchange of goods for paper: America buys more goods than it sells, and sells assets (stocks, bonds, real estate, and so on) to foreigners to make up the difference.The trouble is that the foreigners who own US assets receive cash flows in dollars, but need to spend money in their own currencies.Before 1971, when central banks maintained exchange rates at a fixed level and the United States covered its relatively small current account deficit by transferring gold to foreign central banks at a fixed price of $35 an ounce, none of this was necessary.The end of the gold link to the dollar and the new regime of floating exchange rates allowed the United States to run massive current account deficits by selling its assets to the world.The gold market is too big and diverse to manipulate.The dollar reserve system will go out not with a bang, but a whimper. The central banks will step in to prevent any dramatic failures.Southeast Asia will rely more on its own currencies and the yuan.It's fortuitous that Western sanctions on Russia during the past year prompted China, Russia, India and the Persian Gulf states to find alternative financing arrangements.As dollar credit diminishes, though,and other currencies will continue to gain ground against the dollar, concludes The Asia Times.