It came hours after another Burlington Northern Santa Fe train came off the tracks on Wednesday

In a separate incident, another train detailed and spilled hazardous materials in North Dakota on Sunday night.

How toxic is ethanol?



Ethanol is categorized as a toxic substance, as it can be harmful to those who ingest it, breathe it in or come into contact with it on the skin.



Prolonged or repeated exposure can cause drying and cracking of the skin with peeling, redness and itching.



It is also highly flammable and is a dangerous fire hazard, and could be easily ignited by heat, sparks or flames.



Given the volatile nature of ethanol and ethanol blends, inhalation exposures are the most likely for both responders and nearby workers or residents.



Skin contact is possible, but unlikely, since responders would be wearing appropriate protective clothing.



Ingestion exposure is also unlikely, although if the spill reaches surface water, ethanol will dissolve.



Flammability is the greatest hazard for ethanol and it has a high range of flammability, 3.3 to 19% or 33,000 to 190,000 ppm by volume.



Pure ethanol and biodiesel are nontoxic and biodegradable, and if spilled, they break down into harmless substances. However, fuel ethanol contains denaturants to make fuel ethanol undrinkable.



Similar to petroleum fuels, biofuels are flammable (especially ethanol) and must be transported carefully.



Once it is alight it may cause explosions, which are harder to contain.

A city in Minnesota has been left looking like a warzone as cars from a train derailed and burst into flames in the early hours.The site of the incident in Raymond can be seen withafter the 40-car freight train carrying hazardous substances careered off the tracks at around 1am on Thursday.The Burlington Northern Santa Fe train wasSecretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg confirmed he was watching the situation 'closely' and spoke out about the incident after being accused of not addressingResidents were evacuated after the 40-car freight train carrying hazardous substances careered off the tracks at around 1am on Thursday morningGovernor Tim Waltz travelled to the area and confirmed that residents would be allowed to return to their homes later on today after it was deemed safe by officials.There have been no reported injuries in Raymond confirmed yet, and authorities have set up a one-mile perimeter for safety around the site.morning near a grain elevator in Hettinger.There were no hazardous materials on board, as the cars were transporting grain, and there were no injuries.However, but there was no other property damage - unlike the blaze which broke out in Minnesota.Locals in Raymond have been warned not to travel to the site as officials continue to battle the blaze.Secretary Buttigieg told CNN: 'I have been in touch with the Governor. We have personnel on the ground.'The reason that we are pushing so hard on railroad safety is to make sure there are fewer of these incidents.'The reason that there are fewer than there used to be in the past is regulation and enforcement.'But there's still far too many, andthis is exactly why we have called on congress to create tougher fines and penalties and more authorities.'Nearby Highway 23 has been shut off in both directions between Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 1.Rep Michelle Fischbach, who oversees the area said in a statement: 'Thanks to the quick work by first responders assisting the Raymond community, I am told the fire is under control and there have been no injuries.'My team is on the ground with local officials and will work to assist in every way we can.'The Transport secretary was slammed for failing to go to the toxic site in Ohio after investigators left, 18 days after the incident happened.Buttigieg downplayed the need for an administration official to come survey the damage and visit the community disrupted by the toxic derailment.The hazardous chemicals that spilled from the train, including vinyl chloride from five rail cars, killed thousands of fish, andBNSF, one of the largest freight railroad networks in the country, saidthat involved one of their trains.A spokesman for the company said: 'BNSF field personnel are responding to assess the derailment site and will be working closely with local first responders.'Nearby Highway 23 has been shut off in both directions between Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 1'The main track is blocked and an estimated time for reopening the line is not available.'Raymond Fire Department announced on Facebook following the incident: 'The town is being evacuated for precautionary measures. Residents may go to Prinsburg School for shelter.'Authorities confirmed that there was no threat to public safety after the Canadian Pacific train came off the tracks.Norfolk Southern is facing a special probe by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) following two high-profile derailments in the span of a month.Following the East Palestine crash, Louis Shuster, 44, a train conductor, died after the train he was manning collided with a dump truck in Cleveland.