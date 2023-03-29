© Tom Williams/Getty Images



The tax authority sent an agent to the independent journalist's New Jersey home earlier this month...Republican Congressman Jim Jordan has demanded the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service explain why an agent of the tax authority visited the home of journalist Matt Taibbi while he was testifying about government abuses in Washington.earlier this month.Jordan described the circumstances of the IRS visitas "incredible." In a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel on Monday,The congressman requested any documents the agencies had "referring or relating to the IRS's field visit" to Taibbi's New Jersey property on March 9 and any internal communications referencing the journalist, a former contributing editor at Rolling Stone who is now a freelancer.Upon returning home from Washington, Taibbi told Jordan he found a note asking him to call the IRS, which subsequently told him his 2018 and 2021 tax filings had been rejected because of "concerns over identity theft."Taibbi provided Jordan's committee withuntil the agent's visit nearly four years later, and explained that while his 2021 return had been rejected twice, the issue was not "monetary" by the agency's own admission, and the IRS allegedly owed him a sizable amount.The journalist was selected by Twitter CEO Elon Musk to report on the 'Twitter Files', which are internal communications between employees of the platform, government agencies, and other third parties that appear to reveal unconstitutional collusion to censor undesirable narratives.Taibbi's latest Twitter Files report, released ahead of his testimony, exposes what he callsThis includes not only thepreviously implicated, but also ideologically motivatedand intelligence cutouts such as theall of which could request to have specific "misinformation" suppressed.In 2017, the IRS officially apologized for disproportionately targeting conservative political groups for enforcement, years after an agent admitted the tax authority went after groups with certain key words in their names.