Over 60 people are feared missing after a huge landslide buried homes in the community of Alausí, Chimborazo Province, Ecuador late on 26 March 2023.As of late 27 March, the government of Ecuador confirmed 7 fatalities. More than 30 people have been rescued and 23 people hospitalised.A team of more than 300 people from the Armed Forces, National Police, Fire Departments from different parts of the country and the Red Cross is working in the areas carrying out search and rescue operations and providing support and relief supplies to the affected communities. As of late 27 March (local time), 64 people were reported missing.Around 163 homes and a school have been damaged or destroyed, directly impacting the lives of around 500 people. Water and power infrastructure were also negatively impacted and a 150-metre section of road was severely damaged.Authorities ordered the evacuation of about 600 homes in the area considered to be at risk. Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso visited the area on 27 March and announced that "we will build 600 houses for each of those who were impacted by the natural phenomenon (...). We cannot risk the life of any Ecuadorian."