A Ukraine-operated drone "packed with explosives" has caused an explosion in the center of a Russian town, injuring three people andThe explosion took place in the town of Kireyevsk in Tula region, about 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agency TASS reported. None of the three people are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, the report said.According to the news agency, authorities identified the drone as a Ukrainian Tu-141, which has a range of about 1,000 kilometers."A Ukrainian Tu-141 Strizh UAV was the cause of an explosion in the town of Kireyevsk, Tula region," TASS quoted a law enforcement agency source as saying.Ukraine has yet to comment on the explosion. It has previously denied Russian assertions that its drones have flown into Russian territory and caused damage to civilian infrastructure.