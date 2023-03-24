no natural outflow for the water.

In Kings County, floodwater is now covering a large area of agricultural land in the Tulare Lake Basin.The water levels are something we haven't seen in nearly four decades.The winter of 1982-83 was the last time we saw water going into the Tulare Lake basin.That's because that water is diverted to the San Joaquin River."This isn't a one time this isn't a two-day this isn't a two week event. This will last through the summer most likely around September," explained Kings County Sheriff David Robinson.In response to huge snowfall amounts within the Kings River watershed, the U-S Army Corps of Engineers began a flood release into the old Tulare lakebed to create room in the Pine Flat Reservoir."We have a lot of farmers that farm in the lake bottom and they understand that we get an event like this perhaps a 100 year event some of their land will flood again," Robinson said."So, there's a pretty good start on the on the lake's reconfiguration this year, how much will be there," said Randy McFarland with the Kings River Water Association. "Well, time will tell as it goes on. Kind of depends on how how hot the weather is early on."That's when water levels reached 207 feet above sea level."There is a high point of land in the northwest corner of the lake, it was able to go over and flood into the eventually into the San Joaquin River," McFarland explained.It would dry up for the first time in 1898 as canals were dug from various rivers to irrigate farm land.A home video from 1942 shows the lake's return after it was revived by heavy runoff from the mountains.The lake remained at a quarter of its size for three years."Caused a a lot of grief in Kings County and Western Tulare County. Then again in 1968-69, when we had a huge water year, and in 1982-83," said McFarland.An 1876 map of Tulare County shows Corcoran would be underwater.Kettleman City and Lemoore would be lake front, and Alpaugh would be an island."The Alpaugh area, actually Alpaugh, was an area known as Atwells Island. It was a little bit higher," McFarland said."After it gets there, then it. The only way it's going to be eliminated is through evaporation, or what irrigation can take place," McFarland said.The Kings County Sheriff is reminding everyone the Tulare Lake Basin is private farm land and trespassing rules will be enforced.