The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Canada's top diplomat in Moscow to lodge a formal complaint, after the Canadian foreign minister made "inadmissible remarks" earlier this month., she stated.The Canadian charge d'affaires in Moscow, Brian Ebel, was summoned on March 20 and issued with a formal protest over the remarks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.Joly's words were the "latest Russophobic attack" by a Canadian official, which the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to disavow, the ministry said.Joly made the "regime change" remark soon after Ottawa announced the latest round of anti-Russia economic sanctions, which included restrictions on trade in steel and aluminum. She later doubled down on using that term, claiming she always made a distinction "between the regime and the people of a given country."Canada has joined the US in its campaign to cripple the Russian economy through sanctions, which have been ratcheted up since hostilities broke out in Ukraine last year. Moscow considers the measures to be part of a proxy war against it, waged by Western nations.