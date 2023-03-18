© AP

Protesters are angry about President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill through parliament to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote.Police have clashed again with protesters angry at the French government's plans to raise the country's retirement age.Smaller scale protests and rallies are also taking place in Bordeaux and Toulouse.Another group of independent politicians put forward a second motion which was signed by 91 MPs from five parliamentary groups.Many are angry at Mr Macron's decision to force a bill through parliament to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote.Mr Macron's risky strategy has infuriated unions, opposition politicians and many citizens.Opposition parties were expected to start the process for a no-confidence vote in the government later on Friday, however the vote is likely to take place next week.The controversial reform has prompted nationwide strikes since January but the increasingly chaotic political situation has sparked immense anger.The collectors had voted to continue their strike action until at least 20 March, France Info reported.More than 9,000 tonnes of waste has not been collected in Paris since the start of the strike."I call, and the CGT union calls, for a massive movement and for workers to go on strike massively," said CGT union representative Régis Vieceli."That's the only thing that will get them to back down. We need to hit them financially. When they start seeing the financial impact, they'll go and cry on Macron's shoulder."