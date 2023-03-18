© Michel Porro/Getty Images

Putin signed an executive order

in 2016 that stated Russia wouldn't be a member

failed to become a truly independent organization for international justice

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, the court said in a statement on Friday.The statement said theyICC arrest warrants are usually secret in order to protect victims and witnesses and also to safeguard the investigation. However, the court stated that it authorized the public disclosure of the existence of the warrants, the names of the suspects and the crimes for which the warrants are issued, because "the conduct addressed in the present situation is allegedly ongoing, and that theKremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, when he commented on potential ICC cases against Russia, that Russia doesn't recognize the court's jurisdiction.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in comments on the information from the Hague, said decisions of the court have no consequence in Russia and any potential arrest warrants are null and void.The International Criminal Court was established by the Rome Statute in 1998.