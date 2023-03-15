Puppet Masters
Biden holds press conference — blames Trump for banks collapsing — refuses to take questions
CF.org
Mon, 13 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
"Your deposits will be there when you need them. Small businesses across the country that deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they'll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills," Biden said. "And their hardworking employees can breathe easier as well."
Biden said he was focused on reducing the risk of other financial institutions collapsing. "During the Obama-Biden administration, we put in place tough requirements on banks like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including the Dodd-Frank law to make sure the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again," he said. "Unfortunately, the last administration rolled back some of these requirements."
Biden's remarks come after the Silicon Valley Bank announced a $1.75 billion share sale on Wednesday after the financial institution suffered heavy losses from the liquidation of a $21 billion bond portfolio, raising concerns among venture capital firms and startups with ties to the company about the safety of their assets. SVB, the 16th-largest bank in the United States and the largest in California's Silicon Valley, lends to nearly half of the venture-backed technology and healthcare companies.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday that SVB was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell, and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg announced in a statement on Sunday that a second bank was closed in New York on Sunday by state officials.
"We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority," the statement said. "All depositors of this institution will be made whole. As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer."
The president did not answer questions about whether or not he expects there to be a "ripple effect" or for other banks to fail in the wake of SVB's failure.
Comment: See also:
- First Republic shares rise more than 20% in volatile trading as regional bank stocks try to rebound
- Israeli bankers transferred $1 billion out of Silicon Valley Bank over to 2 of Israel's largest banks right before collapse
- Central Bank Digital Currency Is The Endgame - Part II
- Silicon Valley Bank crisis: The liquidity crunch we predicted has now begun and the FED is largely to blame
- The ultimate get-woke-go-broke: Fed-seized Silicon Valley Bank focused on DEI, 'safe spaces' before collapse
- BuzzFeed sees $106.4M net loss in Q4 — company had majority of funds at Silicon Valley Bank
- 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry blames SVB crisis on 'hubris and greed'
- Making common, golden sense of the next senseless bank crisis
He has lied about everything else. Do people really believe this ?