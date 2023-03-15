President Joe Biden patted himself on the back Monday morning as multiple banks have collapsed in recent days, claiming that the "quick action" of his administration has stabilized the banking industry."Your deposits will be there when you need them. Small businesses across the country that deposit accounts at these banks can breathe easier knowing they'll be able to pay their workers and pay their bills," Biden said. "And their hardworking employees can breathe easier as well."Biden's remarks come after the Silicon Valley Bank announced a $1.75 billion share sale on Wednesday after the financial institution suffered heavy losses from the liquidation of a $21 billion bond portfolio, raising concerns among venture capital firms and startups with ties to the company about the safety of their assets.The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday that SVB was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell, and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg announced in a statement on Sunday that a second bank was closed in New York on Sunday by state officials.The president did not answer questions about whether or not he expects there to be a "ripple effect" or for other banks to fail in the wake of SVB's failure.