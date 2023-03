© WireImage



Famed investor Michael Burry shredded the executives formerly in charge of Silicon Valley Bank on Sunday as the tech lender's sudden collapse prompted fears of a systemic meltdown.Burry, the hedge fund boss made famous in the 2015 film "The Big Short," likened the current banking sector crisis to conditions the market experienced when the dotcom bubble burst in 2000 and the US housing market imploded in 2008.The vast majority of SVB's depositors were uninsured because their accounts exceeded Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s $250,000 cap.In a joint statement on Sunday, the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said they were taking action "that fully protects all depositors" at SVB and another shuttered firm, Signature Bank in New York.The feds said SVB depositors will have access to all of their money by Monday and that Signature Bank clients would be "made whole." In both cases, taxpayers will not bear any costs.The bailout was aimed at curtailing fears that SVB's downfall was a contagion event that would spread throughout the banking sector and cause further calamity.Burry is best known for successfully betting against the subprime mortgage market - the implosion of which played a key role in the economic turmoil of 2008.