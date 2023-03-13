American strategic bomber B-52H Stratofortress worked out the possibility of launching a missile attack on St. Petersburg Yesterday, 06: 59 109The United States continues the practice of provocations near the Russian borders, this time the Americans have worked out the possibility of launching a missile attack on St. Petersburg using the B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber.The US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber worked out an attack on the Russian northern capital,According to experts, with the help of the B-52H Stratofortress, the United States worked out a scenario for breaking through the anti-missile and air defense of the North-Western group of the Russian army with nuclear missile strikes on military and industrial facilities in the area.It is worth noting that. American B-52H strategists have already simulated an attack on the city, since they have plenty of opportunities for this, given that the Baltic states are happy to provide the Americans with their airspace. Attacks of this kind, trying to open the air defense scheme.attacked