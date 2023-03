© Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Crowd not pleased.Joe Biden had another embarrassing verbal slip up during a speech in Philadelphia when he referred to Donald Trump as "maybe the future president" to a disapproving audience.Biden was in Philadelphia to talk about his $6.8 trillion budget, but it appeared as though Trump was still on his mind.Joe Rogan recently said that Biden was mentally "gone," while prominent Democrats are privately opposing a 2024 presidential campaign run despite being publicly afraid to do so.First Lady Jill Biden also slammed questions about her husband's cognitive performance as "ridiculous," citing Biden's ability to travel internationally as proof that he is competent.During his speech in Philadelphia , Biden discussed his newly released $6.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2024.