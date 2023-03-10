Joe Biden
© Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Crowd not pleased.

Joe Biden had another embarrassing verbal slip up during a speech in Philadelphia when he referred to Donald Trump as "maybe the future president" to a disapproving audience.

Biden was in Philadelphia to talk about his $6.8 trillion budget, but it appeared as though Trump was still on his mind.


Although many Republicans feel Trump is too tainted to mount another successful presidential campaign, four polls last week showed him taking a hypothetical lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"And though the general election is still over a year and a half away, early polling shows a close race if Trump and Biden find themselves in a rematch- a February poll from Washington Post/ABC News showed Trump leading 48 to 45 percent among registered voters," reports the Daily Mail.

As we have previously highlighted, there are still questions swirling over Biden's mental acuity heading into the next election given that he would 82-years-old by the time he started a second term in office.

Joe Rogan recently said that Biden was mentally "gone," while prominent Democrats are privately opposing a 2024 presidential campaign run despite being publicly afraid to do so.

First Lady Jill Biden also slammed questions about her husband's cognitive performance as "ridiculous," citing Biden's ability to travel internationally as proof that he is competent.

During his speech in Philadelphia , Biden discussed his newly released $6.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2024.

The word "equity" was mentioned 63 times, the word "transgender" was used eight times and the word "queer" was used seven times.

In comparison, fentanyl appeared only twice while opioid was used only four times.