'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' policies are poisoning college campuses
Mon, 27 Feb 2023 19:23 UTC
Scott Yenor, a Washington Fellow for the Claremont Institute and a professor of political science at Boise State University, has produced a report on the effect that DEI has had on the campus of Texas A&M University, the 73,000-student university in College Station, Texas. In the last eight years, the university has leaned hard into its DEI programs — for example, requiring staff diversity training and instituting hate-reporting systems. Yenor's report shows these DEI programs have done the exact opposite of what they set out to accomplish.
In 2015, a survey performed by the university showed that 82% of black Aggies "agreed" or "strongly agreed" that they "belonged" at Texas A&M. By 2017, the number had dropped to just 79%, and then in the 2020 survey, that number was all the way down to 55%. A similar decline in feelings of belonging has occurred among Hispanic students, down from 88% to 76%, and white students, down from 92% to 82%. So thanks to DEI, everyone now feels less included.
This really shouldn't come as a shock. If you give black students the DEI mantra, telling them that they can never get a fair shake in life because all white people hate them and can never change, it isn't hard to see why they would suddenly start feeling less welcome. By the same token, if you tell all the white students that they are inherently, irredeemably racist simply by virtue of their skin color, again, a central tenet of DEI programs and their underlying critical race theory ideology, they also feel less welcome.
"The reaction reveals that the [Texas A&M] DEI regime has never been about making everyone feel welcome on campus," Yenor wrote. "It has been about imposing leftist ideology on everyone, so that activists would dominate the campus life." And indeed, people feel less welcome and activists feel more empowered to spread their cancerous ideologies.
Meanwhile, rather than take these survey results as an occasion for introspection, college DEI officials used them as an excuse to cram even more DEI garbage down everyone's throats. Having successfully made the problem worse, they pointed to an even greater need for even more of their services.
This is the toxic cycle of DEI in its natural environment, the college campus: alienation, division, and hatred. But just imagine how much worse it will affect people outside such a sanitized environment.
Texas A&M recently promised not to use diversity statements in hiring practices. That is a good start, but it is not enough. The University of Texas System Board of Regents, which is separate from the Texas A&M University System, announced last week it would halt all DEI programs at its schools. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) should insist all Texas A&M schools do the same. Moreover, a nationwide effort is required to defund the diversity-industrial complex permanently and to prevent the use of racialist teaching materials to train staff or indoctrinate students through campus programs.
