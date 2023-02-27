The hacker group claimed that the denial-of-service attacks were carried out in retaliation to burning of Muslims' holy book, the Quran, by Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Swedish-Danish politician, in front of a mosque in Denmark in January.
Comment: Erdogan tells Sweden it won't back NATO bid after Quran burning outside its embassy in Stockholm
"Some hospitals in Denmark have been attacked due to Quran burnings, and more will be attacked in the hours to come," the hacker group announced on its Telegram.
The websites that underwent cyberattacks included regionh.dk, amagerhospital.dk, bispebjerhospital.dk, bornholmshospital.dk, frederiksberghospital.dk, gentoftehospital.dk, rigshospitalet.dk, herlevhospital.dk, and andhvidovrehospital.dk.
While the group claims itself to be from Sudan, regional cybersecurity experts have expressed their doubts over the authenticity of the claim.
TrueSec, a Swedish cybersecurity firm, in its report published a week ago said it is almost certain that Anonymous Sudan, unlike its claim, is a Russian hacker group connected with the Russian government.
Comment: That's even less believable than the Jihadi-hackers!
It backed their claim by stating that the group's Telegram account, which it uses for official announcements, is operated from Russia, the group's mode of languages are in Russian and English, and its messages are promoted by prominent accounts of the Russian hacking community.
Comment: That's some top investigatory work there...
Meanwhile, in reaction to multiple cyberattacks, Copenhagen health authority in a post on Twitter directed users to an emergency page on Regionh.dk and reiterated that the hospital infrastructure was functional at its normal capacity despite their website being crashed.
Comment: Lest we forget that it was the WEF gang who were warning of a 'cyber pandemic'; and it just seems quite unlikely that, of all the reasons and of all the targets in the West, an anonymous Islamic hacker group would choose this one.
It's notable that over in the UK the postal service, Royal Mail, has been hacked twice in the last few months.
It seems that the ransomware attacks that become rather frequent in 2021 are now to be back in the news; and it's likely that, as public support for NATO's proxy-war in Ukraine wanes and protests over collapsing living conditions surge, this is not a coincidence.