Hacker group Anonymous Sudan took down as many as nine Danish websites affiliated with the health sector on Sunday afternoon, following a similar cyberattack on multiple Danish airports last week.The hacker group"Some hospitals in Denmark have been attacked due to Quran burnings, and more will be attacked in the hours to come," the hacker group announced on its Telegram.The websites that underwent cyberattacks included regionh.dk, amagerhospital.dk, bispebjerhospital.dk, bornholmshospital.dk, frederiksberghospital.dk, gentoftehospital.dk, rigshospitalet.dk, herlevhospital.dk, and andhvidovrehospital.dk.WhileTrueSec, a Swedish cybersecurity firm, in its report published a week ago said it is almost certain that Anonymous Sudan, unlike its claim, is a Russian hacker group connected with the Russian government.It backed their claim by stating that the group's Telegram account, which it uses for official announcements, is operated from Russia, the group's mode of languages are in Russian and English, and its messages are promoted by prominent accounts of the Russian hacking community.Meanwhile, in reaction to multiple cyberattacks,