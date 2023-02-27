PIT BULL ATTACK
One person died after being attacked by three pit bulls Friday night in Escambia County

It happened about 10:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Norris Avenue, off Massachusetts Avenue.

"A witness observed a male being attacked by three pit bulls. The witness managed to scare the dogs away and immediately called 911," the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Unfortunately, due to the victim's injuries sustained in the attack, he later died."

Escambia County Animal Control was unable to locate the dogs Friday night. They returned with deputies at 8 a.m. Saturday.


"One pit bull was observed and attempted to avoid capture. The animal was still very aggressive and was shot by a deputy. The animal was captured and is receiving medical treatment," ECSO said Saturday.

A second pit bull was later located and captured. At last report, the third dog had not been located.

The name of the victim was not released.