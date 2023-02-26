Society's Child
Woke, leftist mouthpiece NPR cites 'slipping' ad revenue as reason for network's 10% staffing cuts
New York Post
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 19:53 UTC
Lansing warned that NPR's "financial outlook has darkened considerably over recent weeks" due to a weakening advertising market and a "sharp decline" in revenue from corporate sponsors.
The plunge in sponsorship dollars hammered NPR's expensive podcast division, which is home to popular shows such as All Things Considered and Fresh Air.
The cuts will impact about 100 employees in total, according to NPR reporter David Folkenflik.
"When we say we are eliminating filled positions, we are talking about our colleagues - people whose skills, spirit and talents help make NPR what it is today," Lansing wrote in a memo to staff on Wednesday. "This will be a major loss."
NPR has an annual budget of $300 million, with approximately 65% devoted to its staffing expenses. The $30 million shortfall was more severe than executives initially projected.
The memo did not specify which roles or divisions would be impacted by the cuts. Lansing said a final decision on which positions will be cut is expected by the week of March 20.
Lansing said the layoffs were unavoidable despite previous measures that erased $14 million in expenses, such as an earlier hiring freeze, restrictions on non-essential travel and a hold on paid internships.
"I recognize that all of this is deeply unsettling, and I know that this introduces an uncomfortable period of uncertainty," the memo added. "We will move as swiftly as possible to provide clarity about the reductions needed, working in consultation with our unions."
NPR is the latest of several major media companies to announce layoffs and other cost-cutting measures. The Washington Post, CNN, Vox Media and newspaper giant Gannett have also slashed jobs in recent months while citing a worsening economic outlook.
NPR has an annual budget of $300 million, with approximately 65% devoted to its staffing expenses
(this equals $195,000,000).
With the layoffs affecting 10% which equals 100 people, this means that 1,000 people are earning a total of $195,000,000 total combined per year, or a $195,000 yearly salary apiece, or $16,250 a month.
SERIOUSLY? for the complete trash NPR produces?
The average yearly salary for a journalist is around $37,000 nationwide.
(admittedly my figures are excluding potential matching payments on health insurance, retirement funds, and payroll taxes. I severely doubt that those costs more than quintuple the average annual salary for journalists though)
"This will be a major loss."I can't say I really give a shit or feel your pain asshole, looks like your no longer needed to advance the agenda.
Comment: As anyone who can stomach more than fifteen minutes of NPR knows, it has degenerated into one long whine about racism and climate change hysteria. No wonder advertisers are fleeing.