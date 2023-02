© Unknown



Lost Cause

To understand Western decision-making and the peculiar inter-alliance dynamics of NATO, we need a more radical realism that takes seriously the non-physical, psychological, and "ontological dimensions" of security — encompassing a state or an organisation's need for overcoming uncertainty by establishing orderly narratives and identities about its sense of "self".

In a recent study for the Institute for Peace & Diplomacy, which I co-authored, we investigated the structural reasons that drive Ukraine's strategic calculus. We suggested that, as a "regional balancer", Ukraine took a massive risk in defying the Russian redlines about Kyiv explicitly rejecting NATO overtures and stopping any military integration with the West. This was a maximalist gambit that presupposed Western military support and risked actively provoking Moscow to its own strategic disadvantage.

The Ukraine

"Practically all of America's security alliances today are asymmetrical arrangements between the United States and regional balancers — a class of smaller, more peripheral regional states seeking to balance against the dominant middle powers in their respective regions. As a great power, America possesses an inherent capacity to encroach on other regional security complexes (RSCs). In this context, it is reasonable for regional balancers to attempt to coax and exploit American power in the service of their particular regional security interests."

Running with the Devil

Setting such a lofty objective, however, effectively meant that Kyiv could never succeed without active NATO intervention shifting the balance of power in its favour. By virtue of its decision, Ukraine, along with its closest partners in Poland and the Baltic nations, became the classic "trojan ally" — smaller countries whose desire for regional clout against the extant middle power (Russia) is predicated on their ability to persuade an external great power and its global military network (here, the US and, by extension, NATO) to step in militarily on their behalf.

The Immovable Object

Ukraine's future as a sovereign state would now hinge on its ability to successfully engineer an escalation.

...

For it is in Kyiv's interests to steer NATO into becoming more closely entangled in the war.

... Ukraine cannot defeat Russia without NATO fighting on its side. The question now is whether the West should allow itself to be entrapped into that war and jeopardise the fate of the entire world in doing so.

In the materialist framing of security offered by most realists, there is little upside for America and western Europe, and certainly no genuine national or strategic interest, in getting dragged into what is essentially a regional war in Eastern Europe involving two different nationalistic states. <sigh>

From an ontological standpoint, however, an Anglo-American foreign policy establishment that strongly "identifies" itself with US unipolarity has been heavily invested in maintaining the status quo, and preventing the formation of a new collective security architecture in Europe, which would be centred on Russia and Germany rather than the United States.

"the shining city on a hill"

"the indispensable nation"

"spreading freedom and democracy"

"champion of the oppressed"

et cetera

The Calculated Façade of American Exceptionalism

... the US establishment has worked to destroy any possibility of a Berlin-Moscow axis forming by aligning itself with the Intermarium bloc of countries from the Baltic to the Black Sea, repeatedly opposing (and openly threatening) Nord Stream gas pipelines, and deliberately rebuffing Russian insistence on a neutral Ukraine.

Between themselves, these lands will forever quarrel, forever envy each other, and intrigue against each other.

In relation to Ukraine, the initial objective for an ideological Western alliance that is skewed toward "shared values", as Nato has become with the dissolution of the USSR, was to turn that country into a Western albatross for Russia, to bog down Moscow in an extended quagmire to weaken its regional power and influence, and even to encourage regime change in the Kremlin.

I initially believed NATO military leaders must have had a sober view, far in advance, that their half-million-strong, well-armed, trained-to-NATO-standards Ukrainian proxy army had almost no chance of prevailing on the field of battle against Russia.



But watching drone video of Ukrainian fortifications has convinced me the US military brain trust effectively disdained the Russian military, and its commanders, in the course of their eight-year-long preparation of the eastern Ukrainian battlefield.



Their vanity persuaded them the Russians would mindlessly smash themselves to pieces against an entrenched well-armed force.



Indeed, they were so confident of the genius of their plan that they persuasively encouraged many hundreds of now-killed or captured NATO veterans to "share in the glory" of humiliating the Russians and bringing down the Putin regime once and for all.



They deluded themselves into believing the Russians lacked strategic and logistical acumen, a sufficiently well-trained force, and - arguably the biggest miscalculation of all - sufficient stockpiles of ammo to conduct a protracted high-intensity conflict.



In short, I have come to believe US/NATO commanders actually persuaded themselves that this "Mother of All Proxy Armies" had an excellent chance to soundly whip the Russians in a battle situated in their own back yard.



In other words, they disregarded centuries of European history that they somehow convinced themselves had no relevance to their 21st century aspirations to defeat Russia militarily and take a great spoil of its resources.

he Inexplicably Unforeseen Return of Industrial Warfare

... would dramatically increase the likelihood of a nuclear event, given how Moscow regards protecting its strategic stronghold in the Black Sea as an existential imperative.

"If you can't win a real war, win an imaginary one."

The US military is not built nor equipped for protracted high-intensity conflict. Nor can it supply a depleted proxy army with the means to prosecute a protracted high-intensity conflict.



The incontrovertible reality is that the US and its NATO allies are presently incapable of supplying the massive material demands of modern industrial warfare, as Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Alex Vershinin articulated so well in this essential June 2022 analysis: The Return of Industrial Warfare.



And yet the public discussion of potential war always includes convinced voices proclaiming that, just like in the Second World War, US industry could very rapidly ramp up to produce armaments of surpassing quality, and in overwhelming quantities.



This titillates the biases of American exceptionalists in general, and is a particularly seductive fantasy of the #EmpireAtAllCosts cult drones propagandizing for filthy lucre at the countless armaments-industry-funded "think tanks" in Washington and London.



But the notion that the rapidly declining empire can resurrect the Arsenal of Democracy band for one final farewell tour is a singularly delusional vanity.



You see, for all its massive plunder of the public purse, the US armaments industry is effectively a modestly scaled high-end boutique.

Building the Perfect Beast

Ontological Insecurity Goes to War

As we begin the second year of the war, it has finally dawned on many in Washington that the likely outcome of this tragedy is stalemate: "We will continue to try to impress upon [the Ukrainian leadership] that we can't do anything and everything forever," one senior Biden administration official said this week. For all the talk of Ukrainian agency, that agency depends entirely on NATO's commitment to continue to support Kyiv's war effort indefinitely. Such a maximalist desire for "complete victory" is not only highly attritional and suggestive of yet another endless war, but it is also reckless; its very success could trigger a nuclear holocaust.



Moscow has already paid a high price for its transgressions in Ukraine. To prolong the war at this point in an ideological quest for total victory is both strategically and morally questionable. For many liberal internationalists in the West, the clamour for a "just peace" that is sufficiently punishing to Russia suggests little more than a thinly-veiled desire to impose a Carthaginian peace on Moscow. The West has indeed wounded Russia; now it must decide if it wants to let this wound fester and conflagrate the entire world. For unless Moscow is provided with a reasonable off-ramp that recognises Russia's status as a regional power with its own existential imperatives of strategic and ontological security, that is the precipice towards which we are heading.

The Persistent Myth of Russian Weakness

The Moment of Greatest Danger