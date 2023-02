KELLY'S VERSION OF THE STORY: GANG OF DRUG RUNNERS IN COMBAT BOOTS AND CARRYING RADIOS WERE HEARD FIRING THEIR GUNS AND RUNNING THROUGH HIS LAND

The migrant shot dead by an Arizona rancher on his land last month was likely a cartel drug smuggler or scout, according to a former Border Patrol chief, who says the area is known for 'violence'.He denies the murder, insisting he only ever fired warning shots when he saw what he perceived to be a gang of cartel smugglers on his land.Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who was previously a supervisor in the area, told NewsNation that the area has a 'propensity for violence'.'A good friend of mine was actually pinned down by automatic weapons fire for 20 minutes while the cartel came, recovered the narcotics they were trying to smuggle in.'Today, the first degree charge against Kelly was dramatically downgraded to second degree murder amid growing questions surrounding the case, and after well-wishers raised enough money for Kelly to meet his $1million bail.At an evidentiary hearing, Kelly's Brenna Larkin grilled the detective who questioned Kelly after his arrest.The detective had testified that he found an AK-47 shell casing on Kelly's porch.'Isn't the AK47 is most common rifle carried by drug smugglers?' Larkin asked.'Yes.'Prosecutors called one to the stand a Mexican man who claims he was with Cuen-Butimea on the day he was shot.Answering questions with the help of a translator, the man - going only by his initials - claims he works 'in the fields'.He admitted illegally crossing into the US 'six or seven times', and said he was caught by border patrol agents 'every time'.Prosecutors described Cuen-Butimea as an 'innocent man who was shot in the back while running for his life'.They wanted to keep Kelly in prison to allow two other Mexican men to testify in court.Those men say they were there that day, and that Kelly also shot at them. He was charged with first degree murder and put on a $1million bond immediately.Earlier this week, after submitting a full-throated defense, the judge agreed to convert his bond from cash to surety.It allowed him to combine the value of his home with $350,000 raised by strangers on a GiveSendGo account and return home to his wife Wanda.The following description is taken from a motion filed by George Alan Kelly's attorney in court.Earlier in the day, he had completed chores on his ranch and had come to his house to eat lunch with his wife.He called the United States Border Patrol Ranch Liaison to report what he had seen and to summon immediate help. He told his wife to stay inside, away from the windows, and to stay silent so as not to alert the men to her presence.The group then began running into the desert surrounding his home. Once the group had fled, Mr. Kelly walked over to his barn to see if it was safe and secure.Mr. Kelly had a conversation with Border Patrol again that ended at 2.36pm....while Mr. Kelly was checking his barn, a number of Border Patrol agents and Sheriff's deputies arrived on the property.[They] walked all over Mr. Kelly's property in search of the group of people and did not find anybody.The person had a radio with him and he was wearing tactical boots, indicating that he was possible involved in illegal activity.All of the shooting that Mr. Kelly did on the date of that incident was in self-defense and justified.The following description is taken from a filing submitted by Santa Cruz County Attorney George E. Silva and Chief Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley.He just started shooting at them. D.R-R was just one step behind Gabriel when he heard Gabriel call out in Spanish: 'I'm hit', grab his chest and fall to the ground. He saw Gabriel's eyes roll back in his head and when he could only see the whites of his eyes, he knew that Gabriel was dead.He felt like they were being hunted. Kelly shot at least 8 rounds at them, Both R.F-G and D.R-R jumped the fence and made it back to Mexico. Are willing and available to testify.He said he saw 10 subjects all loaded down with AR Assault rifles. He said his wife saw it too.Kelly told him that he needed Morsell to send Border Patrol because this is a broader issue.When Morsell requested the details, Kelly continued to be evasive and said: 'This is bad. I need someone to respond out here.' You know how shots were fired earlier, something was possibly shot. I can't say more over the phone.One of the deputies turned on the recorder on his phone while they talked and walked with Kelly. Kelly told him that there was a shot fired and he didn't know what it was about. He went out to get his horse.He said he 'walked all over it' and claimed 'maybe this happened after you left' referring to the earlier visit by deputies.He said 'there's a body over there, as soon as I saw it I backed away from it.' Later, Kelly spoke with detectives. After initially denying that he shot at the group, he later admitted shooting.He claimed he directed his shots over the heads of the group.