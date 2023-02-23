© Emilie Berlioz, CC-BY 4.0



Neanderthals were a species of archaic humans that lived in Europe and Asia from around 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.The remains of hunted animals at Combe-Grenal, France, showed that they were consistently sourced from open tundra-like habitats.A study conducted by Emilie Berlioz of CNRS/Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès and colleagues, and published in the journal PLOS ONE, has found that Neanderthals in Combe-Grenal, France, favored hunting in open environments and maintained this strategy despite periods of climatic change. This research was part of the ANR DeerPal project and provides valuable insight into the hunting habits of Neanderthals in this region.For many millenniaIn this study, Berlioz and colleagues investigated the habitat preferences of speciesA species is a group of living organisms that share a set of common characteristics and are able to breed and produce fertile offspring. The concept of a species is important in biology as it is used to classify and organize the diversity of life. There are different ways to define a species, but the most widely accepted one is the biological species concept, which defines a species as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce viable offspring in nature. This definition is widely used in evolutionary biology and ecology to identify and classify living organisms." data-gt-translate-attributes="[{"attribute":"data-cmtooltip", "format":"html"}]">species hunted by the Neanderthals to investigate whether these environmental shifts affected Neanderthal hunting strategies.As a result, Neanderthal hunters "stayed in the open", and were not forced to switch to hunting tactics adapted to close encounters in forested environments. In Combe-Grenal, these results put into perspective the link generally established between the evolution of the production of lithic tools and the adaptation of hunting strategies of human populations in response to environmental changesFurther examination of similar data at other sites will allow researchers to investigate whether this trend holds true at different times and in different regions.The authors add: "Dental microwear texture analysis of ungulate preys at Combe-Grenal showsthroughout millennia."