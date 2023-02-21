The moment, which was filmed by a Polish TV station, shows a person to stumble from about three-quarters of the way up the steps of the plane. At one point, they slide the rest of the way down to the bottom.
Their landing appeared to be softened slightly with the help of other passengers, and once they reached the bottom, people on the ground quickly sprung into action to help assist.
The presidential plane landed in Warsaw on Monday night after a surprise hours-long trip to Kyiv, where President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky.
Comment: It wasn't a surprise to the Russians, who the US notified ahead of time.
The clip, which appeared to be part of footage being broadcast on a Polish television network, has been viewed nearly half a million times.
Biden, 80, is in Poland to deliver a speech, which he did Tuesday morning, and meet with foreign dignitaries at a time when Poland is requesting a greater US troop presence on its territory.
In the past, it's been POTUS himself who has required some assistance on the steep steps that lead up to the presidential ride.
In late 2021, Biden fell three times as he attempted to board Air Force One ahead of a trip to Atlanta.
The country's oldest president was still able to deliver a salute from the top of the stairs of the plane before departure.
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to cover for the Commander-in-Chief at the time, saying: 'It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself.'
'He is doing 100 percent. He's doing just fine,' she added of Biden's experience in the aftermath of the trip up.
The president's ability to elegantly tackle the steps of the presidential plane has been continued ammunition for those who question the ageing president's mental and physical fitness for office.
Again in May last year, Biden nearly fell walking up the stairs of the massive jet.
Comment: It remains to be seen who it was, and it doesn't look like it was President Biden (this time), however something about the fall seems to fit with the increasing number of (probably Covid vaccinated) people who have been collapsing; many who did so live on air.