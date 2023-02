A passenger deplaning Air Force One in Poland took a dramatic tumble down the steep steps of the president's plane.The moment, which wasTheir landing appeared to beto help assist. Kyiv , where President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky The clip, which appeared to be part of footage being broadcast on a Polish television network, has been viewed nearly half a million times.In the past, it's been POTUS himself who has required some assistance on the steep steps that lead up to the presidential ride.The country's oldest president was still able to deliver a salute from the top of the stairs of the plane before departure.Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to cover for the Commander-in-Chief at the time, saying: 'It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself.''He is doing 100 percent. He's doing just fine,' she added of Biden's experience in the aftermath of the trip up.The president's ability to elegantly tackle the steps of the presidential plane has been continued ammunition for those who question the ageing president's mental and physical fitness for office.Again in May last year, Biden nearly fell walking up the stairs of the massive jet.