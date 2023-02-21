Large plumes billow from a fire at a commercial building in Brooklyn.
The fire broke out Tuesday morning in Williamsburg on Hewes Street near the elevated subway tracks that run above Broadway.
The fire started at a one-story commercial building that appears to be a lumber storage facility
.
Firefighters are still battling the flames and heavy smoke. No injuries have been reported
at this time, according to FDNY.
Comment:
Euroweekly News reports
on the fire in Florida:
MULTIPLE people have died and more have been injured following a huge fire in Medley, Florida on Tuesday, February 21.
A huge fire has broken out at a warehouse in Medley, Florida that fixes aluminium tanks and structures. The devastating blaze has reportedly left two people dead and at least three people injured.
The blaze near Okeechobee Road was responded to by fire rescue crews at around 8.30 am.
Local news outlet wsvn.com reported that the fire could have started by a spark when workers were using acetylene for welding, although this has not been confirmed.
Authorities have also said that the dark smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away and that multiple vehicles have been set fire.
Local authorities are also said to be keeping an eye on the air quality.
Also today: Huge explosion at Ohio metal factory kills one and injures at least 13 amid shower of molten debris
With what seems like daily fires and explosions at a variety of industrial establishments, one gets the impression that there are likely a few explanations. The relentless food plant fires seem to be a part of the concerted effort by the establishment to disrupt the food chain, but what of these other fires? It's possible that sabotage is also afoot at some of these industrial locations, as part of an effort to disrupt the supply chain, however it's also likely that some will simply be accidents, possibly in part due to companies over extending themselves to make up for backlogs or cut backs; insurance fraud might be another; another might be copycat arson, a suspicion which was raised over the last few summers, and in various
parts of the world, after an unusual number of wildfires occurred.
The following is a selection of unusual fires that have occured recently, and not just in the US; although the US does seem to be a hot spot:
