new procedures for recording interactions with conspiracy theorists

"You will be aware of recent media reporting regarding a statement released by the QPS relating to the tragic events in Wieambilla in December 2022," the email said.



"This commentary will result in increased reporting to police regarding members of the community who allegedly hold a range of ideological beliefs.



"This includes conspiracy theorists and religious-related ideology."

Queensland police must report matters involving sovereign citizens, religious extremists, and conspiracy theorists to top counter-terror teams in the wake of the Wieambilla shooting in which two officers and a local man were killed.In an email sent to all Queensland Police Service (QPS) members, which has been sighted by the ABC,It was disseminated on Thursday, the same day police held a press conference in relation to the Wieambilla shooting referring to it as a "religiously motivated terrorist attack".Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train shot constables Rachel McCrow, Matthew Arnold and neighbour Alan Dare on their property in the Western Downs on December 12 last year before the trio were shot and killed by specialist police.Police were advised in the internal document of risks associated with dealing with extremists.It will then be assessed by the state's counter-terrorism investigation teams.The matter can then be escalated and individuals flagged.The memo describes the at-risk groups as conspiracy theorists, religious, social or political extremists and sovereign citizens, as well as people with ideologies relating to capitalism, communism, socialism or Marxism.In the email, Queensland police were told a major "investigation is still ongoing" in relation to the Wieambilla shooting, but "both officer safety and understanding the motivation behind such extreme violence is our priority".Officers were told in the memo to report "all matters that indicate concerning or escalating behaviour due to ideological beliefs, including religious and single-issue ideologies".Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Linford on Thursday said the Trains acted as an autonomous cell and executed a planned "attack directed at police".