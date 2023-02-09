© Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesReuters



Researchers have offered new insight into the abrupt collapse of the ancient Hittite civilization, with an examination of trees alive at the time showing three consecutive years of severe drought that may have caused crop failures, famine and political-societal disintegration.One of the mightiest to perish was"There was. The people most likely had food stores that would get them through a single year of drought. But when hit with three consecutive years, there was no food to sustain them," University of Georgia anthropology professor and study co-author Brita Lorentzen said."This would have led to a collapse of the tax base, mass desertion of the large Hittite military and likely a mass movement of people seeking survival.Lorentzen added.The Hittites, with their capital Hattusa situated in central Anatolia, wereduring its glittering New Kingdom period."In pre-modern times, with none of our infrastructure and technology, the Hittites controlled and ruled a huge region for centuries despite myriad challenges of space, threats from neighbors and entities incorporated into their empire, and despite being centered in a semi-arid region," said Cornell University professor of arts and sciences in classics Sturt Manning, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature.Scholars long have pondered what triggered the fall of the Hittites and broader. Hypotheses have included war, invasion and climate change. The new study offers some clarity about the Hittites.The researchers, who legend holds turned anything he touched into gold.The trees offered a regional paleoclimatic record in two ways: patterns of annual tree-ring growth, with narrow rings indicating dry conditions; and the ratio of two forms, or isotopes, of carbon in the rings, revealing the tree's response to water availability.TheyTexts written on clay tablets using the cuneiform script common in the region - detailing Hittite society, politics, religion, economics and foreign affairs - went silent."I think this study really shows the lessons we can learn from history. The climate changes that are likely to occur for us in the next century will be much more severe than those the Hittites experienced," Cornell professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and study co-author Jed Sparks said. "And it begs the questions: What is our resilience? How much can we withstand?"