Figures obtained on RIP.ie and analyzed by the mainstream Irish Examiner show deaths were 42% higher from 1 December 2022 to 25 January 2023 (9,718 deaths) compared to the 8 weeks to 25 January 2019 (6,802 deaths).
Deaths have risen 20% compared to the same period a year ago, while they are 19% higher than figures from that period two years ago when Ireland was entering another lockdown before Christmas 2020 and rolling out its vaccination program in early 2021.
The leader of opposition party Aontú told Newstalk Breakfast the figures indicate "something very, very serious that is happening".
Deputy Peadar Tóibín said:
"The key point is this - and this is really, really important - the Government needs to investigate this very, very clearly, in a scientific fashion. We need to get rid of the word 'maybe'. When we see death rates 3,000 higher in a small six-week period than they were in a six-week period pre-COVID, we can't have the Government standing idly by.Tóibín, who obtained similarly startling figures from the Central Statistics Office last December showing Quarter 2 of 2022 had 39.2% more deaths than Q2 of 2021, pointed to the reduction in cancer screenings and hospital services during several COVID lockdowns as a possible cause of the spike in deaths.
"When there was an elevated death rate in 2020, the government closed down the country. Here we have an elevated death rate and there are crickets coming from the government in terms of real scientific analysis."
Irish news outlet Gript meanwhile reports that the Coroner for County Mayo, Pat O'Connor, has requested vaccine trial data from Pfizer at an inquest into the death of 14-year-old Joseph McGinty, who passed away three weeks after his vaccination in August 2021.
Describing the death as being of "significant public concern", O'Connor declined Pfizer's request that the deceased boy's medical records be made available to the pharmaceutical giant before answering the coroner's questions.
The teenager's death is one of several among young people in Ireland who reportedly passed away shortly after receiving the Covid-19 shot, including the harrowing death of a young soccer player who took the Johnson and Johnson shot because vaccination was required for travel to Dubai.
Separately, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor and drug safety analytics expert Retsef Levi this week said there is "mounting and indisputable evidence" that young people in particular are at greater risk of death because of the continued use of mRNA COVID-19 shots.
Professor Levi insisted it was his "strong conviction" that:
"All such vaccination programs should stop immediately because they completely failed to fulfill any of their advertised promise[s] regarding efficacy. And, more importantly, they should stop because of the mounting and indisputable evidence that they cause [an] unprecedented level of harm, including the death[s] of young people and children."Making his remarks in a viral Twitter video on 30 January, Levi said that an analysis of Israeli Emergency Medical Services (EMS) data from 2019 to 2021 "revealed some very concerning signals," including a 25% increase in reported cardiac arrest among young people between the ages of 16 and 39 "in the first half of 2021, exactly when the vaccination campaign in Israel was launched."
He said the analysis also found an increase in risk for people older than 39 as well, though not as large as the increase for younger people.
"Moreover, we also detected a statistically significant temporal correlation between the number of the Pfizer vaccine doses administered to this population and the number of EMS calls with cardiac arrest diagnoses."
His article twists and turns all over the place but in the end he casts doubt on all of the anti-vaxx voices and has a laugh at people who have identified Schwab and Gates as responsible for the deaths and injuries when he writes, " Perhaps it’s all part of some diabolical globalist plot involving Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab. "
I'm not a daily subscriber to Mr. Unz and visit his site a few time per month to see what's up, but I never thought that I would find him defending the very tribe he so loves to hate. Very much like another site, whatfinger dot com, which subtly promotes that same tribe while pretending to support patriotic Americans.
Have we reached an information tipping point? I suspect that if you have not got a personal centre of belief within you by now then the winds of propaganda are going to blow you far off course.
Be strong in your faith. Don't compromise your beliefs for anything or anyone.