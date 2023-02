© shutterstock

"The key point is this - and this is really, really important - the Government needs to investigate this very, very clearly, in a scientific fashion. We need to get rid of the word 'maybe'. When we see death rates 3,000 higher in a small six-week period than they were in a six-week period pre-COVID, we can't have the Government standing idly by.



"When there was an elevated death rate in 2020, the government closed down the country. Here we have an elevated death rate and there are crickets coming from the government in terms of real scientific analysis."

"All such vaccination programs should stop immediately because they completely failed to fulfill any of their advertised promise[s] regarding efficacy. And, more importantly, they should stop because of the mounting and indisputable evidence that they cause [an] unprecedented level of harm, including the death[s] of young people and children."

"Moreover, we also detected a statistically significant temporal correlation between the number of the Pfizer vaccine doses administered to this population and the number of EMS calls with cardiac arrest diagnoses."

The number of deaths occurring in Ireland is now significantly higher than the number the country experienced both before and during the spread of COVID-19, prompting opposition politicians to call for a full investigation into the cause.Figures obtained on RIP.ie and analyzed by the mainstream Irish Examiner show(9,718 deaths)(6,802 deaths).Deaths have risen 20% compared to the same period a year ago, while they are 19% higher than figures from that period two years ago when Ireland was entering another lockdown before Christmas 2020 and rolling out its vaccination program in early 2021.The leader of opposition party Aontú told Newstalk Breakfast the figures indicate "something very, very serious that is happening".said:Tóibín, who obtained similarly startling figures from the Central Statistics Office last December showingpointed to the reduction in cancer screenings and hospital services during several COVID lockdowns as a possible cause of the spike in deaths.Irish news outlet Gript meanwhile reports that theat an inquest intowho passed away three weeks after his vaccination in August 2021.Describing the death as being of "significant public concern", O'Connor declined Pfizer's request that the deceased boy's medical records be made available to the pharmaceutical giant before answering the coroner's questions.The teenager's death is one of several among young people in Ireland who reportedly passed away shortly after receiving the Covid-19 shot, including the young soccer player who took the Johnson and Johnson shot because vaccination was required for travel to Dubai.Separately,this week said Professor Levi insisted it was his "strong conviction" that:Making his remarks in a viral Twitter video on 30 January, Levi said thatincluding a 25% increase in reported cardiac arrest among young people between the ages of 16 and 39 "in the first half of 2021, exactly when the vaccination campaign in Israel was launched."He said the analysis also found an increase in risk for people older than 39 as well, though not as large as the increase for younger people.