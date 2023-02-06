winds estimated to reach 130 kilometers per hour.

snowdrifts reaching two meters

Gale-force winds and snowstorms closed roads and left more than 25,000 households in Serbia without power on Sunday, while fallen trees disrupted traffic in neighboring Croatia and Montenegro.In Croatia, a red alert was issued for the regions along the Adriatic coast due to northAuthorities in Montenegro's coastal town of Budva warned citizens to stay indoors after strong winds on Saturday destroyed a school roof, brought down trees and lamp posts, sank a tourist boat and disrupted traffic along the coast.Bosnian authorities banned the use of heavy trucks in mountainous regions due to snowdrifts and icy roads.Source: Reuters