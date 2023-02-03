New briefing from Chief of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Forces, General Igor Kirillov, on military biological activities of the United States in the territory of Ukraine.
The Russian MIL have been studying biological samples from surrendered Ukrainian soldiers, and what they have been finding is beyond disturbing. Approximately 20% of them carry West Nile pathogens, which were being studied "by the Pentagon as part of the Ukrainian UP-4 and UP-8 projects". Suggesting that Ukrainian soldiers are being subject to involuntary biological experimentation and exposure to biological weapons (think Nuremberg).
Russia was sure to remind us of the Nazi's usage of methamphetamines in WW2. I covered this 2 weeks ago, when the left-wing media tried to spin this reality as some sort of X-men mutant conspiracy theory. No, they are just Nazis, and historically, Nazis use drugs. Particularly as an advantage in war.
Russia goes on to cite that this methamphetamine Ukraine are using, Pervitin, was also used by US soldiers during Vietnam and Korea. It's designed to reduce the psycho-emotional burdens of war.
However, an intended side effect is excessive aggression, which Russia alleges is one of the main factors for the Nationalist Ukrainian forces displaying "extreme cruelty" to civilians and the shelling of their own people in Donbas. Ukraine are using mind-numbing agents on their forces to make them more susceptible to carrying out heinous acts.
The backlash the US are facing from Russia and the rest of Eastern world, is directly because the world found out THE UNITED STATES CREATED COVID. Specifically the "DNC/Liberal Globalists", as the Russians allege. Not Trump.
Russia clarifies they have record of over 16,000 biological samples, including blood and serum samples, transported from Ukraine to the US, Georgia, European countries.
The US claimed that all of these biological samples would be used "exclusively for peaceful purposes", but we can see that they were not.
Russia then pointed to US Congressman Jason Crow of the House Intelligence Committee, warned Americans about the dangers of giving their DNA to private companies (Think 23&Me) for testing because:
"...there is a possibility that test results will be sold to third parties... and the information obtained could be used to develop biological weapons targeting specific groups... or individuals."Sounds exactly like what Russia have been alleging all along. That the US have been producing biological weapons to ethnically cleanse certain individuals of select genome sequences. Idk about you all, but ethnic cleansing with biological weapons doesn't sound very "Democratic", but maybe that's just me.
Russia says this activity gives reasonable cause to question US military biologists in the emergence and spread of the COVID-19 pathogen. Russia cites:
"In May 2022, Jeffrey Sachs - a leading expert in the respected medical journal The Lancet and professor at Columbia University, the leading academic institution for global biosecurity, told a conference in Spain that '..the coronavirus was artificially created and is very likely to have been created using American advances in biotechnology...'."Take that in for a moment. Yup. Russia just accused the United States of creating and releasing Covid-19.
But wait, there's more.
Russia confirms the unnatural behavior of C19 proves that this virus was not only man-made, but being constantly worked on and "artificially fueled" via the introduction of different variants to different regions.
Myself and many others have been leaning towards the idea that Wuhan was not the only "origin" of the C19 outbreak. It was released at multiple labs around the world, with different specially engineered variants, designed to target the people of the region with genome specific C19 virus.
The DNC Globalists were using Ukraine as the home base for production of the virus, then shipping the genome specific viruses to labs around the world, to be released to ensure the virus infected the entire world...
According to our experts, this is evidenced by the uncharacteristic variability of the genovariants that cause different peaks in the incidence of coronaviruses, significant differences in lethality and contagiousness, uneven geographical distribution, and the unpredictable nature of the epidemic process as a whole. It appears that despite efforts to contain and isolate the disease, the pandemic is being artificially fuelled by the introduction of new variants of the virus in a particular region.Russia goes on to directly accuse the US Agency of International Development, (USAID), of involvement of the creation of the new Covid variants. Citing that they have been studying coronavirus since 2009 (Obama), and that one of the main contractors for the project is the infamous Biden biolab company, Metabiota, the main source of biological malfeasance in Ukraine.
The implementation of the COVID-19 scenario and USAID's emergency wind-down of the Predict programme in 2019 suggest the deliberate nature of the pandemic and US involvement in its emergence.Russia believes not only did the US create and release C19, but they did so with deliberate intentions.
In the third slide, Russia highlights the activities of Labyrinth Ukraine. Particularly their vaccination of Ukrainian soldiers, and collecting biological samples from them so they can develop genome specific biological weapons. Citing one of the main contractors affiliated with Labyrinth is, once again, Biden's Metabiota.
Russia also notes that Labyrinth Global Health have been studying CORONAVIRUSES AND MONKEYPOX.
Thus we see a clear trend: infectious disease agents that reach the Pentagon's zone of interest are subsequently pandemic, with US pharmaceutical companies and their patrons, the leaders of the US Democratic Party, as the beneficiaries.HOLY SHIT... Russia just said the DNC and US big pharma are intentionally causing pandemics to win elections...
Giving serious legitimacy to Anons overall thesis about C19 and 2020, and giving legitimacy to my thesis that Monkeypox is the next bioweapon released intentionally by the Deep State to attempt to steal the 2022 election with mass mail-in voting.
In conclusion, Russia has now DIRECTLY accused the DNC Globalists of:
- Creating and releasing new variants of Coronaviruses, and now Monkeypox, intentionally, for the purposes of political control and world domination.
- Using non-consensual experimentation on citizens of the world to create genome specific biological weapons for ethnic cleansing.
- Creation and usage of narcotics, such as methamphetamines, on Ukrainian forces to dehumanize them in order to carry out heinous crimes against humanity on civilians in Ukraine.
We are already in WW3 and C19 was the first weapon fired.
The fact that Russia has now come out and openly called this spade a spade... suggests we are approaching the finish line. Russia claims final dossier will be complete in "Autumn".
Folks... it's happening.
Comment: Russia blew the lid off Covid-19 origins and directly accused the US/DNC (but we knew this). Even more alarming: the US targeted its Covid lab-produced variations to specific populations - a secondary payload.