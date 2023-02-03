Not Trump.

(Think 23&Me)

"...there is a possibility that test results will be sold to third parties... and the information obtained could be used to develop biological weapons targeting specific groups... or individuals."

"In May 2022, Jeffrey Sachs - a leading expert in the respected medical journal The Lancet and professor at Columbia University, the leading academic institution for global biosecurity, told a conference in Spain that '..the coronavirus was artificially created and is very likely to have been created using American advances in biotechnology...'."

with different specially engineered variants,

designed to target the people of the region with

genome specific

C19 virus.

According to our experts, this is evidenced by the uncharacteristic variability of the genovariants that cause different peaks in the incidence of coronaviruses, significant differences in lethality and contagiousness, uneven geographical distribution, and the unpredictable nature of the epidemic process as a whole. It appears that despite efforts to contain and isolate the disease, the pandemic is being artificially fuelled by the introduction of new variants of the virus in a particular region.

The implementation of the COVID-19 scenario and USAID's emergency wind-down of the Predict programme in 2019 suggest the deliberate nature of the pandemic and US involvement in its emergence.

Thus we see a clear trend: infectious disease agents that reach the Pentagon's zone of interest are subsequently pandemic, with US pharmaceutical companies and their patrons, the leaders of the US Democratic Party, as the beneficiaries.

Creating and releasing new variants of Coronaviruses, and now Monkeypox, intentionally, for the purposes of political control and world domination.

Using non-consensual experimentation on citizens of the world to create genome specific biological weapons for ethnic cleansing.

Creation and usage of narcotics, such as methamphetamines, on Ukrainian forces to dehumanize them in order to carry out heinous crimes against humanity on civilians in Ukraine.

New briefing fromon military biological activities of the United States in the territory of Ukraine.The Russian MIL have been studying biological samples from surrendered Ukrainian soldiers, and what they have been finding is beyond disturbing.which were being studied "by the Pentagon as part of the Ukrainian UP-4 and UP-8 projects". Suggesting that(think Nuremberg).In addition to carrying pathogens, nearly all of the surrendered Ukrainian soldiersRussia was sure to remind us of the Nazi's usage of methamphetamines in WW2. I covered this 2 weeks ago, when the left-wing media tried to spin this reality as some sort of X-men mutant conspiracy theory. No, they are just Nazis, and historically, Nazis use drugs. Particularly as an advantage in war.Russia goes on to cite that this methamphetamine Ukraine are using,It's designed to reduce the psycho-emotional burdens of war.However, anwhich Russia alleges is one of the main factors for the Nationalist Ukrainian forces displaying "extreme cruelty" to civilians and the shelling of their own people in Donbas.Next, we find perhaps the most explosive slide to date, in whichWhat I have been saying from the beginning, is that this all leads to C-19, which will be the nail in the coffin and the red-pill that wakes up the world.is directly because the world found outSpecifically theas the Russians allege.Russia clarifies they have, including blood and serum samples,The US claimed that all of these biological samples would be used "exclusively for peaceful purposes", but we can see that they were not.Russia then pointed towarned Americans about the dangers of giving their DNA to private companiesfor testing because:Sounds exactly like what Russia have been alleging all along. That the US have been producing biological weapons to ethnically cleanse certain individuals of select genome sequences. Idk about you all, but ethnic cleansing with biological weapons doesn't sound very "Democratic", but maybe that's just me.Russia says this activity gives reasonable cause to question US military biologists in the emergence and spread of the COVID-19 pathogen. Russia cites:Take that in for a moment. Yup. Russia just accused the United States of creating and releasing Covid-19.Myself and many others have been leaning towards the idea that Wuhan was not the only "origin" of the C19 outbreak.The DNC Globalists were usingthen shipping the genome specific viruses to labs around the world, to be released to ensure the virus infected the entire world...Citing that they have been studying coronavirus since 2009 (Obama), and that one of the main contractors for the project is thethe main source of biological malfeasance in Ukraine.And just when you thought it couldn't get any worse... it gets worse.In the third slide, Russia highlights the activities ofParticularly theirfrom them so they can developCiting one of the main contractors affiliated with Labyrinth is, once again,Russia also notes thathave been studying... Russia just said the DNC and US big pharma are intentionally causing pandemics to win elections...Giving serious legitimacy to Anons overall thesis about C19 and 2020, and giving legitimacy to my thesis thatreleased intentionally by the Deep State to attempt to steal the 2022 election with mass mail-in voting.Russia just confirmed my overall narrative; thatThe fact that Russia has now come out and openly called this spade a spade... suggests we are approaching the finish line.Folks... it's happening.