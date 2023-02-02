© Russian MoD



The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has repeatedly noted the signs of the implementation of 'dual-purpose programmes' by the USA and its allies outside their national territories, including within the operation of the biolaboratories funded by the Pentagon or its contractors.The fact that the United States blocked the initiative to establish a monitoring mechanism of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) at the Ninth Review Conference once again confirms that, while the transparency of the biological research contradicts the interests of the USA.We have previously informed about the, as well as the possible involvement of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)The key role in the implementation of the abovementioned projects belongs to EcoHealth Alliance intermediary organisation. The available documents of the U.S. Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) confirm that, since 2015,The project on zoonotic virus research in South-East Asia contain the following recommendations for the employees of EcoHealth Alliance:The high degree of readiness of the U.S. mRNA vaccine manufacturers for a pandemic of the new coronavirus infection raises questions., being unable to rapidly introduce them into the market due to specific characteristics of the virus that embodied in low efficiency of vaccination and numerous side effects.It is to be reminded thatthat, according to the scenario, was transmitted from bats to humans via pigs, the intermediate host.We have repeatedly noted that the United States conducts the studies that are most controversial in terms of international law outside the national territory.The examples are theThe premises of Pharmbiotest Medical Centre in Rubezhnoye were explored during the Special Military Operation in the liberated territory of the Lugansk People's Republic. It was: they include medications for treating leukaemia, mental disorders, neurological diseases, epilepsy, and other dangerous illnesses.. The clinical samples and patients' clinical records with their personal data were buried instead of being cremated or eliminated in an appropriate manner, prescribed by the rules. This means thatThe Russian Defence Ministry has received data on numerous facts of(tramadol, methadone, amphetamines). The facts about smuggling morphine into war zones have been revealed. It is to be reminded that in accordance with Ukrainian laws, illegal circulation and transportation of the abovementioned products is to be punished by deprivation of liberty ranging from 8 to 12 years.Russia considers the actions committed by the officials who carried out the research on Ukrainian personnel,, require appropriate legal assessment.During the Special Military Operation,. The abovementioned materials confirm thatThe Russian Defence Ministry has already mentioned the names of the participants of the military and biological programmes, including those of U.S. Democratic Party representatives, employees of the U.S. military department, and the Pentagon's contracting organisations.The DTRA reports have led us to new information about key persons involved in the so-called Ukrainian projects who have remained in the shadows until now.Among of them are:, CEO at Labyrinth Global Health and ex-director of Metabiota's programmes in Central Africa., an employee of the University of Tennessee, Director of the Institute for the Study of Host-Pathogen Systems.. Jonsson managed the selection of biological samples from Ukrainian personnel, provided the cooperation between the contract specifiers in the USA and the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine., President and CEO of Battelle company, a major contractor of the Pentagon and U.S. Department of Energy.Other persons involved in the Ukrainian projects are presented on the following slide. The acquired materials will be submitted to the Investigative Committee for measures to bring those guilty to justice.The actions of the Russian Defence Ministry has resulted in halting the military biological programmes in Ukraine. In this regard,. At the same time,Within curtailing of the military biological activities in Ukraine,The funding, imposed by the collective West, makes the post-Soviet countries. The European Union is actively promoting an initiative to deploy a network of 'centres of excellence' in the field of nuclear, biological and chemical protection, that provides for placing EU-funded biolaboratories in the territories of the former Soviet Union.At the same time, it is stressed that the Central Asian countries "...are already taking benefit from technical cooperation with the European Union..."In 2022,, primarily due to concerns that Russian law enforcement can receive additional testimonies regarding illegal activities carried out in violation of international obligations.It is to be emphasised that the strategy of 'military and biological expansion' is not fundamentally new, and it was founded by the United States back in the period of the Korean conflict.. Their main objective was to sample causative agents of highly dangerous infections, and determine the level of morbidity among local population.This disease had previously been recorded only south of the Sahara,, simultaneously infecting 18,000 people. Further analysis of the samples taken from the population showed that the total number of infected people was around 2,000,000.A whole array of proofs reveal the artificial nature of this outbreak and the involvement of the U.S. laboratory.First,Second,during the epidemic in Egypt. The disease caused haemorrhage, severe eye and nervous system lesion. The virus became highly pathogenic and, Marburg and Lassa fevers in this regard. It is extremely difficult to define the sudden change in pathogenicity of the virus by its natural evolution.The analysis of initial focus shape is of particular interest. The form of this epidemiological focus reminds us of an aerosol cloud trace that can emerge in case of intentional dispersion of a biomaterial or its accidental release into the environment.Despite the available evidential base about the artificial nature of the outbreak, the U.S. leadership has done everything to conceal the involvement of the laboratory in this incident.In conclusion, I would like to note that the disclosure of the content of the Pentagon's military biological programmes in Ukraine by the Russian Federation has gained wide public response. Mass demonstrations against the activities of the U.S.-funded laboratories were held in the countries of the former Soviet Union. Non-governmental organisations of the Eurasian Economic Union adopted a resolution against the Pentagon-funded biolaboratories.Various investigations were initiated in the United States itself. U.S. law enforcement has paid attention to topics related to bribing employees of social networks and mass media while broadcasting the cause of the new coronavirus infection, as well as manipulating public opinion about the U.S. vaccines against COVID-19 commissioned by biotechnological and pharmaceutical corporations.It is to be reminded that lobbying the interests of large pharmaceutical companies by the U.S. government is a common practice. Back in 2010, the operation of a U.S. Navy Medical Biological Centre in Jakarta was ceased due to a 'conflict of interests' and various violations.(including, but not limited to).The Indonesian example was followed by Malaysia: the government of that country decided to establish special control over the activities of the U.S.-funded biolaboratory.Therefore, the concerns of the international community related to the activities of Pentagon-funded biolaboratories is gradually increasing. The issues, raised by the Russian Federation at international venues - the Nineth Review Conference of BTWC Member States, and the UN Security Council - have revealed. Russia considers it extremely important thatThe Russian Defence Ministry will continue its work in this direction and report on it.