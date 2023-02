© Getty Images / Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto



French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the idea of sending fighter jets to Ukraine had not been "excluded," as Kiev ramps up its campaign to pressure the West into donating combat aircraft to its military.Asked about the possibility of transferring jets to Kiev's military,according to France's AFP news agency.Macron was speaking after a meeting withFor nearly a year, the idea of sending Ukraine any jets - let alone Western-designed ones - was considered too escalatory by the NATO powers.According to various media reports,with the rest of the NATO bloc, amid pressure from the military industrial complex and its partners in the Pentagon.to transfer its F-16s if other NATO members follow suit, while Germany has - for now - declared a Ukrainian request that it hand over its Tornado fighters "out of the question."The debate over sending jets to Ukraine appears to be following the same trajectory as the months-long discussion over tanks. By the time France, Germany, the UK and US all agreed to donate tanks this month, the decision had been telegraphed through increasingly concrete government-sourced reports in Western media.Ukrainian officials believed throughout that their Western backers would eventually cave and announce tank deliveries. The country's foreign minister ridiculed Germany's public recalcitrance, insisting that Berlin would "do it anyway," long before the formal announcement was made.Kiev appears equally hopeful about receiving aircraft from the West. Posting on Facebook last week, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council, Aleksey Danilov, shared a video of American F-16s along with the caption "soon in the sky of Ukraine."