NewsReal on Facebook

Joe Quinn on Twitter & Facebook

Niall Bradley on Twitter

Show Notes

The German foreign minister stated this week that "we are at war with Russia." The French foreign ministry immediately corrected her to say, "No, we are not at war with Russia!" Meanwhile Hungarian PM Viktor Orban told the American Conservative magazine, "Yes, we are at war with Russia," and the Russian government clarified that it considers the transfer of heavy weaponry from NATO countries to Ukraine to mean that NATO is now "a party to the conflict." Well, are 'we' at war with Russia or not? Also on this NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the recent flare-up of terrorism in Israel and western Europe, along with the bizarre triple 'Asian' mass shooting mayhem in southern California.01:50:40— 76 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK.