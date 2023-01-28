it is "the West which decides for Ukraine" and it doesn't give Kiev a chance to make any decisions on its own

The Kremlin's press secretary says former US President Donald Trump has got it right in his observation regarding his successor's opposition to restoring peace in Ukraine.Trump basically nailed it by suggesting that the White House could put an end to the Ukraine conflict in no time, Dmitry Peskov said at a media briefing on Friday.Hours earlier, Trump had written on his social media platform, Truth Social, thatCommenting on Trump's remarks, Peskov said that the former president is "theoretically... not far away from the truth."Such a result is impossible to achieve "overnight or in a couple of days, but in many respects,he further noted.Peskov went on to say US President Joe Biden seems reluctant to embrace such a policy, opting instead for "pumping Ukraine with weapons even further."Meanwhile, the US and its allies have made preparations to send Ukraine a wide range of weapons, combat tanks included, escalating the war to the next level.Russian Foreign Minister Sergeysaid last week that while Moscow is "ready to respond to all serious proposals" regarding how to restore peace in Ukraine,