Trump basically nailed it by suggesting that the White House could put an end to the Ukraine conflict in no time, Dmitry Peskov said at a media briefing on Friday.
Hours earlier, Trump had written on his social media platform, Truth Social, that if he "were president, the Russia/Ukraine war would never have happened." Even if it did and he was still US President, Trump said he "would be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours."
Comment: And that's one of the reasons why the election was rigged to stop him from becoming President.
Commenting on Trump's remarks, Peskov said that the former president is "theoretically... not far away from the truth."
"Indeed, should the US President wish to put an end to this conflict, he could do it very quickly, using the opportunity to simply give instructions to the Kiev regime," the Kremlin spokesman noted.
Such a result is impossible to achieve "overnight or in a couple of days, but in many respects, the key to the Kiev regime resides in Washington's hands," he further noted.
Peskov went on to say US President Joe Biden seems reluctant to embrace such a policy, opting instead for "pumping Ukraine with weapons even further."
Meanwhile, the US and its allies have made preparations to send Ukraine a wide range of weapons, combat tanks included, escalating the war to the next level.
Russia has repeatedly stated that it is open to peace talks, but only if Ukraine "recognizes the reality on the ground," including the new status of the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia which participated in referendums and voted to join as part of Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that while Moscow is "ready to respond to all serious proposals" regarding how to restore peace in Ukraine, it is "the West which decides for Ukraine" and it doesn't give Kiev a chance to make any decisions on its own.
Elections have already known & proven to be rigged long before Trump got in.
I disagree Trump is no angel or saint & did plenty to erode right’s. He participated in illegal Wars, False Flags, Operation Warp Speed, is a an admitted Zionist & loves the tribe. Just another actor on the rigged stage.
Pivot from one crisis to the next crisis with multiple Polycrisis plate spinning in the air simultaneously as each puppet weighing in to state their already predetermined predictive programming positions. Poly-ticks.