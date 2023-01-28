Puppet Masters
Kim Jong-Un's sister says Western weapons in Ukraine will get turned 'into scrap', N. Korea will always stand 'in the trenches' with Russia
Sputnik
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 22:27 UTC
North Korean politician and diplomat Kim Yo-jong has announced that Pyongyang will continue to support Moscow amid the current crisis in Ukraine.
In a statement disseminated by North Korean media, the also sister of the country's leader Kim Jong-un said that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will always be standing "in one trench" together with the people and the army of Russia who "rose up to defend the honor and dignity of [their] state, sovereignty and security of the country."
She also criticized the United States' decision to supply M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, and suggested that such initiatives will not help Kiev.
"I have no doubt that any armaments the US and the West are so proud of will be burned to cinders and turned into scrap before the unyielding fighting spirit and the might of the heroic army and the people of Russia," Kim Yo-jong declared.
Earlier this week, both the United States and Germany announced their intent to supply M1 Abrams and Leopard 2 battle tanks, respectively, to the regime in Kiev.
While the United States and its allies funneled vast quantities of weapons, munitions and military hardware to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, they had so far been reluctant to supply Ukrainian forces with heavy weapons such as tanks - until now.
Reader Comments
Zbigniew 2023-01-27T23:11:48Z
This is obvious! The tanks, the planes etc. — this was good against the armies that had inferior technique at their disposal (like Iraq, Afghanistan etc.). But Russia isn't the case! And the very expensive Leopard/Abrams will be turned into scrap by operator of some anti-tank grenade launcher. Or even by drone operator.
Maxx Paine · 2023-01-28T00:00:04Z
Zbigniew Orwell explained in 1984 how weapons can't just sit in warehouses indefinitely. There needs to be a turnover in order to keep the money flowing.
Never think that war, no matter how necessary, nor how justified, is not a crime.
- Ernest Hemingway
