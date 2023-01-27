© AFP / Janek Skarzynski



A declassified report by a Soviet prisoner of war who managed to escape the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, shares shocking detail of how thousands were executed at the infamous Nazi death facility and how tough it was to survive for those who were left alive and forced to work.The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has dedicated the release of the historic document to, which is marked on Friday., with senior lieutenant Pavel Gavrish being a witness to many of those terrifying events.Thousands of Soviet prisoners of war brought to Auschwitz in late 1941 and early 1942 were used by the Nazis for the construction of Birkenau - the largest of the more than 40 camps and sub-camps that made up the death facility.In an essay that Gavrish wrote in 1944, shortlythat the Nazis, "filled with slander for the Russian people," had sent to the construction site"Starving, threadbare and sinking into the mud, they died by the hundreds every day," he recalled. "The Birkenau camp was called the grave of the living. Bones of Russian prisoners of war and a stone laid the foundation of this camp."The Soviet officer also described the design of the infamous Auschwitz crematorium, which, in his words, was equipped with "state-of-the-art Nazi technology.", the Soviet officer wrote. The two areas were connected by rail tracks, with cars used to deliver dead bodies to the incinerators.The victims, including elderly, women and children, were told that they were going to a bathhouse as they were sent to their death.All of the Jews arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau were killed, while some of the young and more healthy representatives of other nationalities were spared and turned into workers at the camp."An inmate stopped being a human being, becoming a slave with a number on his chest," the report read. The daily rations consisted of just "three quarters of a liter of soup, 250 grams of ersatz-bread and 20 grams of ersatz-cheese, which wasn't always available in full.", Gavrish recalled.Up to a hundred people died during forced labor every day, as supervisors who'd been recruited from the ranks of German and Polish criminals were encouraged to reduce the number of inmates.he wrote.Any mistakes and disobedience were harshly punished, with the inmates being beaten up, hanged or sent to a disciplinary ward from where only few returned.during that activity, he said.Auschwitz-Birkenau came under control of the Soviet Army on January 27, 1945, with the date being recognized as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.