DMT - the potent psychedelic in Ayahuasca - treats depression after a SINGLE dose, cutting-edge clinical trial shows
Daily Mail
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 18:22 UTC
Up to six in ten who received a single dose of DMT intravenously before therapy were declared depression-free three months later.
And three in 10 participants were declared depression-free two weeks after one session, compared to one in ten in the placebo group who just had therapy on its own.
N,N-Dymethyltriptamine (DMT) has received the backing of celebrities such as Joe Rogan and is growing in popularity as an alternative to harsh antidepressants. Most recently, Prince Harry admitted using ayahuasca to help him heal the trauma he felt after the death of his mother.
DMT is the natural psychedelic in ayahuasca, a potent brew widely used by tribal societies widely in the Amazon basin, where it is considered a 'wisdom' plant that allows entry into the spiritual world.
The latest study was carried out in 2021 by Small Pharma, a biotech company based in Canada.
It looked at 34 male and female participants with moderate or severe depression.
In the first part of the trial, 17 participants received 21.5mg of DMT, about half of a typical smoked dose.
They received the drug via an IV drip for 10 minutes, which induced a 20-30 minute psychedelic experience, followed by a therapy session immediately after to help them make sense of it.
The other 17 patients only received therapy.
Independent reviewers, who did not know what treatment participants were receiving, rated people's depression using the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating scale (MADRS) at the start of the trial and then one, two and 12 weeks later.
And three months after receiving treatment, symptoms had dropped even further - the total average reduction in MADRS scores after one dose of DMT was 15.4 points.
Six in ten of those who received a single dose of DMT were also declared depression-free three months later.
This was defined as having a MADRS score of ten or less.
Dr David Erritzoe, clinical psychiatrist at Imperial College London and chief investigator of the study said: 'The results are exciting for the field of psychiatry. We now have the first evidence that DMT, combined with supportive therapy, may be effective for people suffering from MDD.
'For patients who are unfortunate to experience little benefit from existing antidepressants, the potential for rapid and durable relief from a single treatment, as shown in this trial, is very promising.'
Until now, DMT's therapeutic benefits have been mainly anecdotal, alongside evidence which showed the drug also carries the risk of long-lasting negative effects on mental health.
Scientific details on what exactly DMT does to the brain are scant, but research suggests there are increased 'utilization rates' of monoamines within the amygdala, which increases the intensity of memories.
There is also increased blood flow to the insula, which could be responsible for users' increased self-understanding.
This is thought to make therapy more effective, as people can confront their trauma with less fear.
