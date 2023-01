DMT — the most potent psychedelic known to man — treats people with severe depression after a single dose, a cutting-edge clinical trial suggests.N,N-Dymethyltriptamine (DMT) has received the backing of celebrities such as Joe Rogan and is growing in popularity as an alternative to harsh antidepressants. Most recently, Prince Harry admitted using ayahuasca to help him heal the trauma he felt after the death of his mother.DMT is the natural psychedelic in ayahuasca , a potent brew widely used by tribal societies widely in the Amazon basin, where it is considered a 'wisdom' plant that allows entry into the spiritual world.DMT and ayahuasca are part of a wave of psychedelics, along with psilocybin mushrooms and ketamine, that were dismissed as hippy drugs but are now being explored by scientists as powerful therapeutics.The latest study was carried out in 2021 by Small Pharma, a biotech company based in Canada.It looked at 34 male and female participants with moderate or severe depression.The other 17 patients only received therapy.This was defined as having a MADRS score of ten or less.Dr David Erritzoe, clinical psychiatrist at Imperial College London and chief investigator of the study said: 'The results are exciting for the field of psychiatry. We now have the first evidence that DMT, combined with supportive therapy, may be effective for people suffering from MDD.'For patients who are unfortunate to experience little benefit from existing antidepressants, the potential for rapid and durable relief from a single treatment, as shown in this trial, is very promising.'There is also increased blood flow to the insula, which could be responsible for users' increased self-understanding.This is thought to make therapy more effective, as people can confront their trauma with less fear.