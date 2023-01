Numerous Microsoft services are experiencing problems early on Wednesday, withAccording to Downdetector , Xbox Live, Microsoft Store, Outlook.com , Microsoft 365, Azure, Teams, and several popular games, including Minecraft and Destiny, have been experiencing outages in the past 24 hours. (Editor's note: Downdetector is owned by Mashable's parent company, Ziff Davis)."The whole xbox live system is down," said one user . "Not even the the service status page is working atm."The Microsoft 365 status page indicates that users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft services, including Teams, Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, Power BI, Microsoft 365 admin portal, Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Identity and Endpoint.Microsoft 365 Status account on Twitter said it's "investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services."In a subsequent tweet, the account wrote And just minutes ago at writing time, Microsoft 365 Status' account said it has "rolled back a network change" that may be the culprit behind the outage.Downdetector's graphs indicate that things are getting better over at Microsoft, though some users are still complaining about the outage.It's worth mentioning that