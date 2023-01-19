The document calls for "the establishment of a tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine." As many as 472 lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution, 19 voted against it and 33 abstained.
Comment: It's telling that supposedly educated adults would create such a blatantly biased bill.
"MEPs urge the EU, in close cooperation with Ukraine and the international community, to push for the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership and its allies," the European Parliament said in a statement following the vote.
Comment: A reminder of the 'international community' mentioned above, highlighted in yellow - and which, soon enough, may need to be updated to no longer include Hungary or Serbia:
The resolution says that the tribunal should also have jurisdiction to investigate the Belarusian leadership.
European Parliament members invited the EU and its member states, "as well as their partners and allies, to engage in discussion on the legal possibility of using sovereign assets of the Russian state as reparations for the violations of international law by Russia in Ukraine, including potentially by denying such assets the protections of sovereign immunity or limiting such protections."
Comment: They want to steal Russian assets, to pay for their war on Russia. It's likely that the business community won't be too keen to invest in institutions that prove time and again they can't be trusted; just in the last few years the West has also stolen Venezuela's gold as well as billions from Afghanistan's Central Bank.
In addition, the European Parliament underlined "the importance of Ukraine ratifying the Rome Statute of the ICC [International Criminal Court] and its amendments and formally becoming a member of the ICC."
The European Parliament's resolutions aren't legally binding and are recommendatory but the European Union widely uses them in the media and political fields to advance and promote specific positions.
Kiev and its allies regularly advocate for creating a special tribunal on Ukraine. Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova told the United Nations last week that Kiev planned to submit a relevant resolution to the UN General Assembly later in the year. On January 17, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced the initiative on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Comment: Because the EU isn't democratic, it's a wing of the same establishment that directs the WEF.
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya emphasized on January 9 that all ideas of a tribunal were 'absurd.' In December, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stressed that only the UN Security Council was entitled to establish a tribunal.
Comment: The UN hasn't established such a tribunal, because it's highly likely that it would fail to pass, because the 'international community' is increasingly outnumbered.