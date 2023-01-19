© AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias



only the UN Security Council was entitled to establish a tribunal

The European Parliament has called for establishing a tribunal on the developments in Ukraine in a resolution that was passed at a parliament session in Strasbourg on Thursday.The document calls for "the establishment of a tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.""MEPs urge the EU, in close cooperation with Ukraine and the international community, to push for the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership and its allies," the European Parliament said in a statement following the vote.The resolution says thatEuropean Parliament members invited the EU and its member states, "as well as their partners and allies, to engage in discussion onas reparations for the violations of international law by Russia in Ukraine, including potentially by denying such assets the protections of sovereign immunity or limiting such protections."In addition, the European Parliament underlined "the importance of Ukraine ratifying the Rome Statute of the ICC [International Criminal Court] and its amendments and formally becoming a member of the ICC."Kiev and its allies regularly advocate for creating a special tribunal on Ukraine. Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova told the United Nations last week that Kiev planned to submit a relevant resolution to the UN General Assembly later in the year.Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya emphasized on January 9 that all ideas of a tribunal were 'absurd.' In December, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stressed that