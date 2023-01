© Spotify



Comedian Matt McCusker said the woke left has 'hijacked the definition of being cool' by convincing youth they must 'love government and big corporations'.Comedians Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis jointed "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Saturday to talk about how media and academia turn people into mindless servants of the establishment.Rogan followed up by recounting how the activist tried to persuade Stein and the ostensibly homeless man, "The guy, like, tries to engage about the problems with Ukraine ," later adding, "this guy is, like, that liberal. That liberal robot zombie repeating s--- that he saw on CNBC, just saying it."Gillis suggested any activist that invested is beyond help, "That guy is gone, anybody out there is gone," later specifying, "that guy holding up a Ukraine and American flag, that's an insane person."McCusker asked if there is a large phenomenon of people who do not think for themselves.Rogan added that people will then resort to political protesting outside of work as a means of getting "brownie points" within their workplace.After discussing how similar phenomena occur among left and right-wing politics, including religion, the conversation focused on how it affects youth today.Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.