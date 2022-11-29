Mental health issues are increasing among children and teenagers in England, a new NHS Digital report shows.Published on Tuesday, the report found that one in four are now experiencing issues, including emotional or behavioral problems, compared to the one-in-six rate recorded in 2021. The survey sampled some 2,866 children and young people who are now aged between seven and 24.Teenagers of the both genders showed similar results, with the figure hovering around 20%.Co-author of the survey Dr Tamsin Newlove-Delgado, a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter, said the pandemic "has been quite a shock to the system in terms of impact on young people's education, family, home lives and socializing."Researchers also drew a link between social and economic issues and mental health." report co-author Tamsin Ford, a professor with the University of Cambridge, said.British charities quickly spoke up about the NHS findings, urging the UK government to act before it is too late. London risks "failing an entire generation unless it prioritises investment in young people's mental-health services," the mental health charity Mind said."Young people and their families cannot be sidelined any longer by the government, who need to prioritise the crisis in youth mental health as a matter of national emergency," Mind interim CEO Sophie Corlett stated.