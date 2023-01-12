They found 51 students had significant changes in their ECGs after the second Pfizer jab. One of those was diagnosed with myocarditis, and four more had "significant" heart rhythm disturbances. Those included a student with premature ventricular contractions, which can raise the risk of sudden cardiac death.

"The arrhythmia triggering effect by BNT162b2 [Pfizer] vaccine needs further study to elucidate," the scientists wrote.

suggesting that the vaccine itself - not anxiety around it - caused the problems.