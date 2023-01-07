Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Nation in shock as politicians show up to work 4 days in a row
The Babylon Bee
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 21:17 UTC
The House is expected to adjourn early today for the sake of any at-risk senior citizens.
Reader Comments
The nation is in shock today following reports of representatives in Congress showing up to work for the 4th day in a row.I think the 15 times it took to get one house speaker elected were responsible for that grueling work load.
...
Medical personnel has been dispatched to the Capitol Building to tend to any elderly reps in attendance, who aren't used to working this hard, while experts warn many of them may not last through today's grueling 5-hour workday.
Mind you, the same person tried 15 times in a row to get elected as house speaker. Until finally succeeding. Somehow and somewhat.
Another great feat that seems only possible in the US of A ...
Many Euro-Atlantic states deny or reject their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries, the moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied - national, religious, cultural, and even gender identities are being denied or relativized. There, politics treats a family with many children as juridically equal to a homosexual partnership; faith in God is equal to faith in Satan. Many people in European countries are actually ashamed of their religious affiliations and are frightened to speak about them. Their leaders then try to force this model onto other countries. I am deeply convinced that this leads to the degradation and primitivization of culture globally, including deeper demographic and moral crises in the West.
Showing up is not quite the same as doing a day's work. Maybe there were free doughnuts.
The nation is in shock today following reports of representatives in Congress showing up to work for the 4th day in a row. ... Medical personnel...
One of the primary aspects of human conflict, is fear of differences. My first encounter with Islamic differences was in my visit to the Temple on...
They can't just occasionally Skype? The struggle is real.